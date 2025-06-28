Surge in crime: Oyo Govt to enforce QR code jacket policy for Okada riders

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

The Oyo State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to enforce the QR code-embedded jacket policy for commercial motorcycle (Okada) riders, following a surge in criminal activities involving unregistered operators.

A statement issued on Saturday by the Chairman of the Oyo State Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA), Major Adekoya Adesagba (rtd.), stated that the government will intensify enforcement and public awareness campaigns to ensure compliance.

He said the directive, reinforced by the Office of the Governor through the Senior Special Assistant on ICT & E-Governance, Mr. Adebayo Akande, mandates OYRTMA to intensify enforcement and public awareness campaigns to ensure compliance.

The policy, introduced in November 2023, requires Okada and tricycle operators to register under the State Residents’ Registration Scheme.

Despite initial provisions of free QR code Jackets, compliance has remained low, emboldening criminals and leading to increased Okada-related crimes.

He said recent incidents include: Armed robbers on an unmarked motorcycle who snatched a trader’s earnings at gunpoint in Bodija Market.

Adesagba added that a passenger was robbed by a fake Okada rider in the Challenge Area recently.

“A kidnapping attempt was foiled after locals reported suspicious riders without QR code Jackets on the UI-Agbowo Axis”, he added.

The QR code jacket system offers several benefits, including real-time rider verification, crime prevention, emergency tracking, and increased passenger trust.

Enforcement Measures:

– Daily raids and impoundment of non-compliant motorcycles

– Fines and possible prosecution for violators

– Collaboration with security agencies to ensure statewide compliance

OYRTMA urges residents to:

– Patronize only Okada riders with official QR code Jackets.

– Spread awareness using #NoBarcodeNoRide on social media

The government assures that this policy is for the safety of all residents, and defaulters will be barred from operating on Oyo State roads.

