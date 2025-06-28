25.2 C
Lagos
June 28, 2025
Trending now

Insecurity : S’east safest for business – industrialist…as Cutix PLC partners Afia…

Mbah tasks the media on objectivity, synergy with govt

Stop leaving masses confused after delivering judgments – Bishop Ike charges judiciary

Speaker Abbas mourns billionaire businessman, philanthropist, Aminu Dantata

Anambra CP cites land grabbing, disputes as progenitor of kidnapping, murder, others

Amaka Obi hails ‘Save the girl child project’ over support for girl…

Enugu State Government embarks on digitalization of Court processes

NYSC: Accept your postings in good faith- NYSC DG

Surge in crime: Oyo Govt to enforce QR code jacket policy for…

Protesters occupies headquarters of NMDPRA on demand of immediate resignation of CEO…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Surge in crime: Oyo Govt to enforce QR code jacket policy for Okada riders

by Peter Anayo0108

JOSEPH OKWUOFU,  Ibadan

 

 

The Oyo State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to enforce the QR code-embedded jacket policy for commercial motorcycle (Okada) riders, following a surge in criminal activities involving unregistered operators.

 

A statement issued on Saturday by the Chairman of the Oyo State Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA), Major Adekoya Adesagba (rtd.), stated that the government will intensify enforcement and public awareness campaigns to ensure compliance.

 

He said the directive, reinforced by the Office of the Governor through the Senior Special Assistant on ICT & E-Governance, Mr. Adebayo Akande, mandates OYRTMA to intensify enforcement and public awareness campaigns to ensure compliance.

 

The policy, introduced in November 2023, requires Okada and tricycle operators to register under the State Residents’ Registration Scheme.

 

Despite initial provisions of free QR code Jackets, compliance has remained low, emboldening criminals and leading to increased Okada-related crimes.

 

He said recent incidents include: Armed robbers on an unmarked motorcycle who snatched a trader’s earnings at gunpoint in Bodija Market.

 

Adesagba added that a passenger was robbed by a fake Okada rider in the Challenge Area recently.

 

“A kidnapping attempt was foiled after locals reported suspicious riders without QR code Jackets on the UI-Agbowo Axis”, he added.

 

The QR code jacket system offers several benefits, including real-time rider verification, crime prevention, emergency tracking, and increased passenger trust.

 

Enforcement Measures:

 

– Daily raids and impoundment of non-compliant motorcycles

– Fines and possible prosecution for violators

– Collaboration with security agencies to ensure statewide compliance

 

OYRTMA urges residents to:

 

– Patronize only Okada riders with official QR code Jackets.

– Spread awareness using #NoBarcodeNoRide on social media

 

The government assures that this policy is for the safety of all residents, and defaulters will be barred from operating on Oyo State roads.

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Import licence: NNPCL asks court to strike out Dangote Refinery’s suit

Editor

Zulum meets with Soldiers, Residents in  Malam-Fatori, in his unrelenting search for lasting peace

Editor

Atiku to Tinubu: Your reforms killing Nigerians, calls for policies’ reversal

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO