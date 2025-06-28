Stop leaving masses confused after delivering judgments – Bishop Ike charges judiciary

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Enugu, Rt. Rev. Samuel Ike has charged the judiciary to stop leaving the masses confused after delivering judgments.

Ike gave the charge during his Presidential Address delivered at the ongoing 2nd Session of the 19th Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Enugu held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, China-Town, Enugu.

He noted that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, needed to arise and position the judiciary in its rightful place as the interpreter of the law and last hope of the aggrieved and common man.

According to him, the recurring scenarios in which, following a Supreme Court judgement, the appellants and defendants give their own interpretations, leaving the masses confused, should stop.

The cleric said, “The Judiciary should ensure that it is frank, plain and simple in its use of language in delivering judgements.

“If need be, the certified true copy of judgements should be translated into the three major Nigerian languages.”

The bishop reminded President Bola Tinubu that time is speeding away, and “carrying the hope he promised to renew.”

“The resurgence of insecurity, worsening food prices and standard of living of most Nigerians as well as accusations of nepotism prevalent in the Buhari administration, continue to dominate national discourse,” he said.

The cleric said that Nigerians continue to yearn for genuine and complete electoral reforms, improved and total overhaul of the 1999 Constitution, “as possible legacies elected officials can leave.”

Ike appreciated President Tinubu for commencing the payment of the N70,000 minimum wage to workers, adding that high inflation rate had already taken a large chunk of it.

On tackling insecurity, the bishop challenged the President to move away from issuing marching orders, to marching into action by using all the paraphernalia of his office to prevent these needless losses of lives.

“The discussions around the establishment of State Police should, therefore, be treated as a priority by the National Assembly,” he said.

On a different issue of urgent national importance, the cleric lauded the zeal with which the construction of the N15 trillion worth Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is being carried out, and “it seems commendable”.

The bishop encouraged the President to ensure the rehabilitation of many existing highways.

“This will not only enhance the safe transportation of goods and persons, but also prevent the incessant tanker falls, explosions and consequent needless loss of lives” he added.

The ongoing four days Synod is themed: “Living by Every Word of God”.

