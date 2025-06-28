Stand against, insurgency, banditry, terrorism, extremist ideology, CDS tells Nigerian youths

.As philanthropists donate hospital equipment to operation Hadin Kai, support 75 wounded soldiers with N150 million, to build 3 3-bedroom each to 20 soldiers

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa has told Nigerian Youths to rise against extremist ideology, insurgency banditry and terrorism, as they are the future of the nation.

General Christopher Musa who made the call while inaugurating SAVE 1 and 2 students team at the 1 Day Conference Countering Extremist Ideology, Banditry and Terrorism held at Indimi Hall of the University of Maiduguri on Saturday said “You are the heart of a new generation committed to defeating violence by promoting peace through awareness and example.

I urge you to support one another and inspire your peers to choose the path of peace. With this charge, I hereby declare the Student Against Violent Extremism (SAVE 1 and SAVE 2 Teams duly inaugurated. Congratulations!!!”

” We have joined hands to defeat extremist ideology, insurgency banditry and terrorism, we can sure defeat them, I urge you the youths to stand up against any criminal act.

God is with us and we are with God. The future is bright when the youths rise for peace.”, the CDS said.

He said ” To our SAVE 1 and 2 teams, I charge you to be ambassadors of peace. Walk the talk. Be the examples you seek in others. Lead by integrity, commitment and courage.

Raise more disciples, champions of peace, unity and truth. Let this be the beginning of a new movement, a movement of students and youths determined to reclaim their communities from violence and uphold values that reflect our collective dignity as Nigerians.”

The CDS said ” it is both an honour and a profound homecoming for me to be here today in the ancient and resilient city of Maiduguri, a land that has significantly shaped my journey in the service of our great nation.

I feel a deep sense of nostalgia standing among comrades and friends with whom I share victories and pains alike, whether in moments of triumph or challenge.

Though my duties have taken me to other realms, I have never truly left you. Rather, I was entrusted to enhance our collective relationship from different vantage points to benefit this region.”

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the organisers, the Kaltum Foundation for Peace, the Network of Civil Society Organisations, and the Borno State Youth Parliament, for their foresight in creating this timely and vital forum.

I particularly appreciate the inclusion of topics that awaken students to their crucial role as security stakeholders, just as in earlier times when student voices and aspirations helped shape government policies, General Musa said.

The CDS further said ” To the students from Borno and Yobe States gathered here, I commend your presence, interest and commitment to the theme: “Countering Violent Extremism: The Role of Educational Institutions and Students’. ”

He expressed profound gratitude to the Special Guest of Honour, the distinguished guests, the Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, traditional leaders and clergymen for gracing the occasion and tireless efforts in fostering peace in this region.

He said, “Maiduguri and indeed the entire North-East hold a deeply personal meaning to me.

I served here as Commander of the 82 Task Force Brigade during Operation LAST HOLD, later as Commander Sector 3 of Operation LAFIYA DOLE and as Commander Sector 3 Multinational Joint Task Force in 2019.

Even while in Abuja, I remained actively engaged as a member of the Army Headquarters Monitoring Team for Operation LAFIYA DOLE in 2020. Most recently, I served as the Theatre Commander of Operation HADIN KAI from 2021 to 2023.

As comrades, I firmly believe that those who continue this work are not resting on their oars, because nation-building is a continuous, painstaking and tireless endeavour, especially for patriotic and well-meaning Nigerians.

It is therefore a delight to reconnect with old colleagues, gallant partners and devoted friends who stood firm during those trying moments in our counterterrorism and counterinsurgency journey.”

He further explained that ” this sensitisation programme could not have come at a better time. At its core, it aims to raise awareness and stimulate positive action at the grassroots, to embrace peace as a way of life and to counter radicalisation through education, dialogue and civic responsibility.

It is particularly important now to clarify right from wrong, especially as our adversaries exploit vulnerabilities such as illiteracy, poverty and the fault lines of ethnicity and religion.

These elements are critical in the broader framework of national security and community stability, especially in a region that has borne the scars of violence but has also demonstrated remarkable resilience.”

” I am pleased to note that a paper will be presented on “Countering Violent Extremism: Role of Student/Social Media to Showcase Resilience.”

This is a crucial topic. Students like yourselves play a defining role in shaping the future of our country. Through peaceful advocacy, peer influence, research and collaboration with security agencies, you can help shield your schools and communities from the clutches of indoctrination, radicalism and insurgency.

You are the torchbearers of new values and you must choose paths that build rather than break our national unity.”, he added.

While remaining the youths on their roles, the CDS said ” we must not underestimate the subtle and profound power of social media.

Today’s digital platforms do not merely shape opinions; they influence behaviour and identity in ways that shift values and belief systems, often leaving the populace with conflicting identities and values alien to their societies.

Who would have thought, some decades ago, that Nigerians could become suicide bombers? Today, this evil stares us in the face. Therefore, you must use social media circumspectly and responsibly, as a tool for acquiring knowledge and skills, promoting peace, supporting security forces and condemning terrorism and all violent crimes.

Be advocates for truth. Fight misinformation and disinformation because the battle against violent extremism is largely non-kinetic and heavily reliant on civic awareness, media influence and social responsibility.

He reminded the gathering that the Armed Forces and other security agencies cannot be everywhere at once And therefore called for anticipation, vigilance and support from the populace as vital drivers of non-kinetic roles in the collective security framework., stressing that it is time for every citizen to speak out against any suspicious activity, as Silence is no longer an option..

” The evil ignored today may haunt us tomorrow. The people are critical stakeholders in intelligence gathering. While you may not wear uniforms or carry weapons, the information you hold and the vigilance you show can make all the difference.

Sometimes, all it takes is one phone call. Let us make it impossible for terrorists and criminals to hide among us, in our communities, schools, or streets. Together, we must create a hostile environment for terror and a safe space for peace.”, he reminded the youths.

” Im humbled to know that the book I launched during my tenure as Theatre Commander, “Taking Stand Against Insurgency, Terrorism and Banditry: Admonition to Nigerian Youth,” will be reviewed here today. I eagerly look forward to your feedback and critiques, especially considering that the solutions in the book may be time and space bound.

Constant reviews are critical to enhancing our security architecture and strategies, mindful that there are no absolute answers to such multifaceted problems. This makes our multisector approach not only timely but apt.

Your insights will help improve strategy, strengthen resilience and adapt our efforts to outsmart non-state actors who constantly evolve in their tactics and deceit.”

He commended the President and Commander in Chief, Governors of Borno, His Excellency Babagana Zulum and Yobe, His Excellency Mai Mala Buni, as well as others in the region, for their unflinching support to the operations of security agencies.

The occasion also witnessed the launching and presentation of a Book titled ‘ “Taking Stand Against Insurgency, Terrorism and Banditry: Admonition to Nigerian Youth published by the Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Musa and was distributed to the students free of charged.

Meanwhile, General Musa alongside a philanthropist, Dr Paul Odili were at the 7 Division Hospital and Medical. service where sympathized with wounded soldiers.where Dr Paul Odili presented a support of N2 million each to 75 soldiers wounded in action and promised to build a 3 bedroom flat to each to 20 in capacited wounded soldiers in town of his choice in the first phase that will anaual event.

General Musa thanked Dr Odili for supporting the military and urged others well meaning Nigerian to emulate him.

Speaking in an interview at the 7 Division Hospital and medical services, the Philanpists, Dr Paul Odili said ” I am here to see our wounded soldiers that sacrifices their lives to ensure peace in our land. This visit afford me the opportunity to thank our wounded soldiers. I presented to them some taken.

” I also promised to bring state-of-the-art equipment to support this hospital. The equipment are there in newly built hospital in Edo state but I believe this the place they most need I assured by next week my team will bring the equipment here about a billion Naira equipment. We will also send our medical team to spend a month providing services to our wounded soldiers. I therefore urged other well meaning Nigerians to support them.”, added.

