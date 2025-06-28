Speaker Abbas mourns billionaire businessman, philanthropist, Aminu Dantata

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has expressed sadness over the demise of billionaire businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, describing him as one of the most successful Nigerians.

Alhaji Dantata passed away on Saturday at the age of 94.

Speaker Abbas said Alhaji Dantata was a trailblazer in the private sector, who ventured into various businesses across sub-sectors of the economy, including construction, manufacturing, banking, agriculture, and oil and gas.

The Speaker specifically hailed Alhaji Dantata for sustaining his success in different spheres of life for several decades despite economic realities.

The Speaker, in his condolence message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, described the late Alhaji Dantata as a man who made indelible marks in business, religion, and philanthropy.

“Indeed, we have lost a father and one of the most patriotic Nigerians, who was not just a businessman of repute but also an employer of labour.

“Alhaji Aminu Dantata’s story is that of resilience, tenacity, diligence, consistency, and kindness.

During his lifetime, he served as a beacon of hope for many. The fact that his business empire has existed for many decades is a testament to his steadfastness.

“Nigeria and Nigerians will not forget in a hurry, Alhaji Aminu Dantata’s enterprising nature and his invaluable contributions to the growth and development of the Nigerian society.

“I am pained that such an illustrious and industrious personality has left us. But I am consoled by his achievements, characterized by humility and modesty.

The Dantata story will remain with us for decades to come. He will be sorely missed, and his achievements will inspire generations to come,” Speaker Abbas said.

While noting that the Dantata family has a business reputation, Speaker Abbas said it was a great inspiration for Alhaji Aminu Dantata to have maintained the business empire of his father, Alhaji Alhassan Dantata who was one of the wealthiest men in West Africa in the early 20th Century.

The Speaker commiserated the Dantata family and extended his condolences to the people and the government of Kano State over the death.

He prayed to Allah (SWT) to grant Alhaji Aminu Dantata Jannatul Firdaus.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2