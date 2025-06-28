Protesters occupies headquarters of NMDPRA on demand of immediate resignation of CEO of Agency Engr Ahmed Farouk over financial recklessness in Abuja

Protesters on the fourth day occupy the headquarters of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority(NMDPRA), to demand the immediate resignation of the CEO of the Agency, Engr. Ahmed Farouk, over financial recklessness in Abuja yesterday.

