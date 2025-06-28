25.2 C
Mbah tasks the media on objectivity, synergy with govt

by Peter Anayo0107

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

 

 

Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah, has called on the press to ensure objectivity in their reportage, stating that journalism must remain an avenue where truth is not compromised for sensation and political ends, or where rigorous reporting triumphs.

 

The governor made the call when he declared open the 2025 Biennial Convention of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, themed: “Building a Secure And Cohesive Nigeria: The Role of Dialogue, Inclusion and The Media” held at the International Conference Centre, ICC, Enugu.

 

Our Government House Correspondent Fred Nnaji reports that while acknowledging that governance without inclusion is fragile and democracy without scrutiny is hollow, the governor noted that the traditional media faces growing competition from unregulated online voices, but said they make the mission of the traditional media to inform, hold power accountable, elevate truth more critical than ever.

 

Dr Mbah further said Nigeria needs a media that is inclusive, gives voice to the marginalized and reflects the diversity of Nigeria’s people, not one that excludes and weakens democracy, stating that accountability strengthens governance.

 

He noted that democratic governance cannot succeed without the participation and interrogation of an informed public, which largely relies on a press that is fair and fearless.

 

Earlier, the NGE President and the Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr Eze Anaba, who alluded to the achievements made so far within his tenure, said the convention aimed to interrogate socials, and also a time for retrospection and re-affirm the media’s role in building agents of unity.

 

Also, the Chairman of the occasion, Mr John Momoh, who is also the Chairman, Channels Media Group and the CEO of Channels television, while describing the theme as apt, said there can be no security without justice, no unity without fairness and no progress without inclusion.

 

Mr Momoh further described Enugu as a city of journalism, which was the heartbeat of Eastern Nigeria and also a home to some of the greatest voices in the golden age of Nigerian journalism.

 

Some notable members of the guild who spoke at the event were the former governor of Ogun State Chief Olusegun Osoba, who was the father of the day, the former president of the guild, former chairman of NDDC, Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, among others.

 

