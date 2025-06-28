Insecurity : S’east safest for business – industrialist…as Cutix PLC partners Afia TV

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

An industrialist, Amb. Odi Nwosu has dismissed with the wave of the hand reports making the rounds in some quarters that the Southeast geo-political zone is a no-go area, sequel to the insecurity situation prevalent, warning those who carry such falsehood to rethink.

Sounding the note of warning during the unveiling of Cutix Cables PLC as the official sponsor of Onye Afia Season 2, having entered into partnership with Afia TV, Nwosu who is a co founder at Cutix PLC, a company renowned for its high quality electrical, automotive and telecommunications cables with headquarters at Nnewi, Anambra State, disclosed that Southeast remained the safest zone in Nigeria.

He wondered why people classified it as crime prone area when crimes committed there in a month is not up to crimes committed in a day in places like Lagos and other big cities and urged peddlers of fake news to stop it forthwith.

“I always get disturbed when people talk of insecurity in the Southeast because Southeast is much better in terms of security than most parts of the country.

Why Insecurity stops development in most zones, it does not in Southeast, it is better than other parts of the country.

Southeast is the first or second in terms of safety, most secure,” he further explained.

He urged the media and other relevant organizations to assist in the dissemination of the true security situation in the Southeast to aid in stopping these make-believe fake news peddlers to turn a new leaf.

On partnership with Afia TV he expressed satisfaction, stating that the partnership with Afia TV will grow as a full-fledged company and commended the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Afia TV, Chief Emeka Mba, for the station’s widespread coverage of events in the Southeast zone.

He reiterated the resolve of Cutix PLC to ensure the growth of Afia TV, recalling that Cutix PLC had interacted with the press years back and stressed the need for partnership.

Earlier in her speech, Mrs. Ijeoma Oduonye, CEO of Cutix PLC, described the marriage with Afia TV as a marriage between husband and wife, adding that the relationship has come to stay.

“This marriage with Afia TV is like husband and wife. At Cutix it is driven by a mission to power and illuminate the world and a vision to become one of the top three providers of electrical energy and products globally.

“Cutix is built on innovation, indigenous engineering and exceptional product standards. Founded in 1982, Cutix is renowned for its high-quality electrical, automotive and telecommunications cables.

“So we partner with Afia TV to let them know that the young shall grow. We are letting people know of our products. Charity begins at home. Afia TV is our own( Nkea bu nkeanyi), we are happy partnering with Afia TV.. we value the relationship and will ensure it continues,” she further stated.

In his contribution, the MD/CEO of Afia TV, Mba’, said that with the partnership Cutix will be advertised and promoted through scores of channels that include, social media, radio, television, bill boards, among others even as he described Afia TV as the Chief market officer in the Southeast zone.

“With the kind of support we get today from Cutix PLC, we give value and you can make money by giving value.Southeast has always been the beacon when it comes to development. We hope to expand the relationship,” he stated.

According to Afia TV management, all is set for “Onye Afia,” to come on air from July 7th, adding that it will make waves as the Chief Market Officer in the Southeast zone.

In their various remarks, the head of Commerce, Cutix Cable PLC, Ada Ikebuilo, and Chukwuemeka Obinwugo, (founder of Ijele Tea), expressed satisfaction with the partnership.

