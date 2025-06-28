Ibas gifts Rivers Angels N50m for winning President’s Federation Cup

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Sole Administrator, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has lauded the state-owned Rivers Angels Football Club for retaining the President’s Federation Cup Women’s title.

Rivers Angels won the title for the record 10th time after beating Nasarawa Amazons 4-2 on penalties during the finals at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos, on Saturday.

Speaking to journalists after the victory, the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibas, represented by Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibibia Lucky Worika expressed joy over the win.

He said, “This is absolutely unprecedented. There’s nothing like it. We are proud as Rivers men and women that our girls can put up such a feat, and we are proud as a government.

“His Excellency, the Administrator, sent me here to encourage the girls at this final. So I think it’s a wonderful thing. It’s a great feeling, and there are no words to describe it.

“Before the match, I also conveyed His Excellency’s best wishes to the team. I told them that the Rivers State Government is very proud that you are even here in the finals and that if you do your best, you can be absolutely certain that the Rivers State Government is going to recognize you”, he stressed.

Meanwhile, the Rivers Administrator, through a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Saturday, and made available to newsmen through the office of the secretary to the State government, promised to reward the Rivers Angels team with N50 million for making the state proud.

He used the avenue to encourage the Team Rivers athletes who won medals during the 2024 National Sports Festival to remain coordinated, as the government is working on redeeming the pledge to them.

The team manager of Rivers Angels, Mrs Matilda Otuenne, thanked God, noting that the team has been dedicated and hardworking in order to achieve the feat.

Rivers Angels’ previous triumphs were in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2024.

