Hijrah 1447: NNPP Chieftain, Ajadi calls for religious tolerance

June 28, 2025
by Peter Anayo086

… Felicitates muslims on new calendar year

 

JOSEPH OKWUOFU,  Ibadan

 

 

A South West Chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has rejoiced with Muslims throughout the country as they celebrate the New Year, Hijrah 1447, urging them to practice religious tolerance by living in peace with adherents of other religions.

 

Hijrah marks the commencement of the Islamic new calendar year and it’s celebrated all over the World by Muslims.

 

Ajadi in a statement issued and personally signed on Friday, urged muslims and people of other faiths to always pray and have renewed hope in God for a better Nigeria.

 

This is as he also called on the governments at all levels in the country to use the occasion of the muslims’ new year to prioritise justice, good governance, and poverty alleviation.

 

According to the statement:  “I  rejoice with all Muslims in the country as they celebrate the New Year, Hijrah 1447. I thank God that the new year meets our country in peace despite economic doldrums.

 

“I also wish our Muslim Jamaah all the good things of the new year, but urge them to celebrate moderately and with consideration for the freedom of adherents of other religions.

 

“Let me also plead that as we celebrate the new Islamic calendar year, we should embrace religious tolerance and live in peace with our neighbours. We can’t achieve any greatness or economic development in an atmosphere of chaos.

 

“Let us use this occasion to renew our faith in God and pray for the restoration of our country’s economy, which presently is in a coma.

 

“I  urge the governments at all levels to prioritize fairness, justice and good governance. The governments should also alleviate poverty and use the resources that the Almighty Allah has freely given us to better the lives of Nigerians”.

 

