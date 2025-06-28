Enugu State Government embarks on digitalization of Court processes

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Enugu State Government, under the leadership of Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, has commenced onboarding sessions for judges and judiciary personnel to facilitate the smooth adoption of a fully digital and automated court process system.

This move is part of the government’s commitment to reforming the justice delivery system and enhancing accessibility, transparency, and efficiency.

The digitalization of the Enugu State Judiciary and Ministry of Justice is a flagship initiative of the Mbah administration.

The Hon. Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Kingsley Udeh, emphasized that the onboarding session is a consolidation phase to align all previous efforts with Governor Mbah’s bold vision of a fully digitized justice system.

The digital platform includes:

E-filing platform: Allowing lawyers to file cases and receive digital copies of originating processes.

Case management system: Enabling judges to manage cases efficiently and refer cases to the Multi-Door Courthouse for mediation or arbitration.

Online access to legal resources: The Judiciary’s official website and the Ministry of Justice portal are now live, providing access to legal resources and laws.

The digitalization of court processes is expected to:

Enhance accessibility: By providing online access to legal resources and court processes.

By promoting transparency and accountability in court processes.

Increase efficiency: By reducing processing time and streamlining documentation

The onboarding exercise marks a critical milestone in Enugu State’s transition to a modern, tech-enabled justice system.

The digitalization of court processes is a significant step towards enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the judiciary, and promoting transparency and accountability in the justice delivery.

