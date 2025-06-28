24.6 C
Lagos
June 28, 2025
Trending now

Capacity Building workshop on promoting effective media reportage through the use of…

Hijrah 1447: NNPP Chieftain, Ajadi calls for religious tolerance

Bayelsa D’Gov Ewhrudjakpo flags off 2nd round of 2025 NIPDs

Turnah backs Damagum’s recognition of Anyanwu, says NEC lacks power to override…

Enugu govt to provide homes for Aguowa, Ugbo Lawrence families ahead of…

APC appoints Alhaji Dalori as acting national chairman

Reps order CBN to remit N3.64trn in unpaid operating surplus to FG…

Ganduje, APC National Chairman resigns

Give my family justice, raped girl’s father begs Ondo Govt, security agencies

ESN has no legal backing, DSS tells court

Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

APC appoints Alhaji Dalori as acting national chairman

by Peter Anayo0102

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Alhaji Bukar Dalori as its Acting National Chairman.

Dalori’s appointment follows the sudden resignation Dr Abdullahi Ganduje as the National Chairman of the party on Thursday.

Dalori, the Deputy National Chairman of the party, will be in office till December 2025 when the party is holding its national convention.

Sources close to the APC National Working Committee confirm that Ganduje, former governor of Kano State, was persuaded to step down to help restore unity and stability within the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Rivers Crisis: NASS caucus tackles Falana, pay solidarity visit to Amaehwule-led Pro-Wike Assembly

Peter Anayo

LG autonomy: NULGE warns governors against sharp practices, sabotage

NewChampion

Court stops APC, Ganduje from conducting congresses in Rivers

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO