APC appoints Alhaji Dalori as acting national chairman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Alhaji Bukar Dalori as its Acting National Chairman.

Dalori’s appointment follows the sudden resignation Dr Abdullahi Ganduje as the National Chairman of the party on Thursday.

Dalori, the Deputy National Chairman of the party, will be in office till December 2025 when the party is holding its national convention.

Sources close to the APC National Working Committee confirm that Ganduje, former governor of Kano State, was persuaded to step down to help restore unity and stability within the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.