Anambra CP cites land grabbing, disputes as progenitor of kidnapping, murder, others

The CP with the traditional ruler of Ukpo.

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Ikioye Orutugu, has said that the majority of violent crimes in the state, including attempted murder, kidnapping, and assault, are linked to land grabbing and disputes.

He described land grabbing as a major source of conflict, which added, often sparks serious disputes among family members, including siblings, parents, spouses, and in-laws.

The CP who spoke during a courtesy visit to the Traditional Ruler of Ukpo Community in Dunukofia Local Government Area, Igwe Robert Ezeh, said, “Most of the violent crimes in Anambra, be it attempted killings, kidnapping, or threats to life, usually originate from land disputes. We often receive petitions that begin with allegations of armed robbery or attempted assassination, but by the time we reach the end of the report, it becomes clear that the real issue is land grabbing,” he said.

“The increasing number of land-related cases is overwhelming the police command. Over 100 such cases are reported daily.

The Commissioner harped on the urgent need to incorporate traditional mechanisms into crime prevention efforts across the 179 communities in the state.

According to him, such an approach would instill discipline and fear among the youth, thereby reducing crime.

He added, “The challenge I face, the most as Commissioner of Police is land grabbing. The traditional institution is expected to be involved in tackling this menace.

Every day, you hear of a President-General trying to usurp the powers of a Traditional Ruler, or a younger person attempting to take over from the President-General.

Then, before you know it, entire families, mothers, sons, husbands, and brothers are embroiled in land disputes. I receive over 100 land-related cases every single day,” he said.

“There is a serious need to redefine land ownership laws and dispute resolution frameworks. If not addressed, these issues will continue to breed violence and divide families.

In-laws are often involved as well. After ten, fifteen, or even forty years of marriage, land becomes a source of conflict because of accumulated wealth or property.” he said.

He also expressed concern about the erosion of societal values among the younger generation.

“The growing negligence of parental responsibility has contributed significantly to rising crime levels among the youth.

“The youth are derailing. In the past, an average young man in Anambra, even as a graduate, would still go to the market to learn a trade. Today, traders in Onitsha complain that apprentices now leave after just one or two years, even though they’re supposed to train for six or seven years. These same youths return shortly afterward in flashy cars and park in front of their master’s shop, mocking them.”

“To them, there is no need to wait seven years when they believe they can make it in two years.

That’s how they end up in ritual killings. Parents no longer question the source of their children’s sudden wealth , especially the mothers, who often encourage them while the fathers remain passive or absent.”

“There’s no discipline at home anymore. If parents can’t control their children, how can society expect them to behave outside? You see teenage girls with iPhone 16s, and instead of asking how they got such expensive gadgets, their mothers join them to take selfies.”

Responding, the Traditional Ruler of Ukpo regretted that back in the days, “It was unthinkable. If we misbehaved at home, our parents would report us to our teachers and ask them to discipline us.

Today, it’s the reverse mothers storm schools to confront teachers for punishing their children.”he said .

He stressed the importance of reviving traditional roles and values to support societal management and security, saying, “We need greater involvement of traditional institutions in managing society.

The government should officially recognize and support the traditional roles of monarchs.

The Monarch added, “There was a sense of fear and consequence tied to bad behavior. That cultural deterrent helped in curbing crime, and we must bring that back.

“We, as Traditional Rulers, have always partnered with the security operatives in fighting crime. We have local vigilante groups that work closely with the police to ensure peace and prevent the breakdown of law and order in our communities. We will not relent in this effort.”

HRH, Igwe Robert Ezeh furthered the continued collaboration between traditional leaders and security agencies in the fight against crime.

