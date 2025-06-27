UK donates cutting edge forensic tool to ICPC to boost anti- corruption investigations

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has received a state-of-the-art forensic tool from the British High Commission, further cementing the longstanding partnership between Nigeria and the United Kingdom in the fight against corruption and in strengthening institutional capacity.

The donation, a VSC 80/FS Compact Forensic Questioned Document Examination (QDE) Workstation, was formally presented to the ICPC’s Lagos State Office during a brief handover ceremony held earlier this week.

The device is renowned for its high-precision capabilities in document authentication and will enhance the Commission’s investigative efforts, particularly in complex financial and legal cases.

According to a statement issued by Demola Bakare, fsi, Director of Public Enlightenment and Education and spokesperson for the Commission, the equipment was handed over by Ms. Hannah Chatterton, a representative of the British High Commission.

Receiving the forensic workstation on behalf of the Commission was the ICPC Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner for Lagos State, Chukwurah Alexander.

He described the equipment as a timely and strategic addition to the agency’s arsenal in tackling corruption, fraud, and other white-collar crimes.

“This donation underscores the value of international cooperation in building stronger anti-corruption institutions.

“The advanced capabilities of this tool will greatly enhance the quality and accuracy of our forensic investigations”, Alexander said.

Both Nigerian and UK representatives at the event emphasized the importance of partnerships that harness technology to promote transparency, uphold the rule of law, and improve institutional performance.

The donation is part of a technical collaboration between the two countries, aimed at equipping Nigerian anti-corruption agencies with advanced tools, skills, and resources to discharge their mandates more effectively.

It also reflects the UK’s continued support for governance reforms and justice sector development in Nigeria.

The ICPC Lagos Office expressed profound gratitude to the British High Commission, assuring that the equipment will be used optimally to enhance the Commission’s investigative capabilities in line with its core mission of combating corruption and promoting integrity in public service.

