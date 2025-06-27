Tinubu commissions Kugbo bus terminal, urges commuters to reject unauthorized roadside parks

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has called on commuters and Abuja residents to reject the dangers of patronizing unauthorized roadside parks and instead use the safe and secure alternative provided by the government.

President Tinubu, who made this call when he commissioned the Kugbo Bus and International Taxi Terminal in Abuja, highlighted the significance of the project, which is part of his administration’s efforts to modernize and expand critical public mobility and utilities.

He reiterated that the Kugbo Bus Terminal is a meticulously planned transportation hub that will contribute to the government’s determination to turn around the fortunes of the people through improved connectivity, reduced travel time, and economic growth.

The terminal features advanced security measures, including comprehensive CCTV surveillance, and an organized system where vehicles and drivers are properly identified and registered.

President Tinubu pointed that the terminal will add to the numerous jobs being created by the administration in different sectors, and enhance trade and commerce in the area.

He added that the terminal will bring orderliness and safety to commuters, that it’s advanced security features will ensure a secure environment for commuters.

The President emphasized that the project aligns with his Renewal Agenda, which aims to rebuild and revitalize the nation’s infrastructure, enhance the lives of Nigerians, and create an environment where security and efficiency become the order of the day.

“As you may recall, on Tuesday, the 17th day of June 2025, we were at the Mabushi District to commission the Mabuchi Terminal, the first of its kind in our nation’s capital, and I dare say, in our entire nation”.

“The decision of my administration to prioritize high-impact transportation infrastructure, among which is this bus and taxi terminal, is based on the undeniable fact that no nation around the world has been recorded to have made any noticeable progress without modernization and expansion of its critical public mobility and public utilities”.

“As encapsulated in the renewal agenda of my administration, my solemn promise to rebuild and revitalize our nation’s infrastructure, enhance the lives of Nigerians, create an environment where security and efficiency become the order of the day, are being fulfilled, one significant step at a time”.

“You will all agree with me that the Mabuchi and now Kubo International Bus Terminals meet with global practices, meet with global principles of sustainable urban development in the area of transportation, and automatically erase these ugly experiences of chaotic public transportation in our capital city, previously fraught with challenges”.

The President commended the Federal Capital Territory Minister, His Excellency, and his team at the FCTA for judiciously utilizing scarce public resources towards initiating and completing the project within record time. He also thanked the lawmakers in the National Assembly for their support, which has enabled the administration to fulfill its promises to Nigerian citizens.

The President urged residents of the FCTA to utilize the facility responsibly, embrace the organized system it offers, and cooperate with the management to ensure its smooth operations.

President Tinubu stated that the commissioning of the Kugbo Bus and International Taxi Terminal is just one piece of a larger mosaic. The government remains dedicated to continuing its investments in infrastructure and ensuring that every Nigerian has access to safe, efficient, and modern public services.

Earlier in his remark, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr Nyesom Wike highlighted the successful implementation of the project, noting that the budget passed last year in July has been fully utilized. He commended the President for sending representatives to flag off and commission the project, demonstrating the administration’s commitment to the development of the FCT.

Wike, expressed his gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for attending the commissioning of the Kugbo Bus Terminal. This event marks the eleventh project commissioned under the current administration.

Wike thanked the President for the support given to the FCT administration, particularly in passing the budget, which has been fully implemented. He also appreciated the National Assembly for their role in approving the budget.

Wike emphasized the importance of sustainability and acknowledged that challenges may arise. However, he believes that with proper management, the project will continue to benefit the residents of Abuja.

The Minister mentioned upcoming projects, including the Bola Ahmed International Conference Center, which has been booked till 2027. He stressed the need for sustainability and proper management of facilities to ensure their longevity.

Wike called for honesty and transparency in governance, urging leaders to tell the truth and be sincere in their dealings. He emphasized that the current administration is doing well and that the President’s efforts are yielding positive results.

The Minister reaffirmed his commitment to working with the President to develop the FCT and improve the lives of its residents.

