June 27, 2025
UK donates cutting edge forensic tool to ICPC to boost anti- corruption…

News

Rivers Park Estate: Police concludes investigation, set to prosecute foreigners for impersonation, forgery

by Peter Anayo0116

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

 

 

The Nigeria Police Force has concluded its investigations into the high-profile case of corporate fraud involving three Ghanaian nationals—Samuel Esson Jonah, Kojo Mensah Ansah, and Victor Quainoo—and a Nigerian accomplice, Abu Arome.

 

The suspects, according to Force Spokesman ACP Muyiwa Adejobi at a press briefing, are being accused of orchestrating a sophisticated conspiracy to fraudulently assume control of JonahCapital Nigeria Limited and its interests in Houses for Africa Nigeria Limited and River Park Estate.

 

In-depth investigations revealed that the accused had illegally increased the company’s share capital and allocated 99 million shares to themselves using falsified documents and forged signatures, also falsely presenting themselves as Nigerian citizens to the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to facilitate their fraudulent activities.

 

Contrary to claims in some media circles, the suspects have not been exonerated by any panel of the Nigeria Police. Despite multiple invitations which they have refused to honor, they have instead resulted to launching smear campaigns against the person and office of the Inspector-General of Police, the Nigeria Police Force and the investigating officers, and also filing of baseless legal actions against the Police Force.

 

The Ghanaian High Commission has been notified in line with diplomatic protocols and the Police Force will now proceed with the prosecution of the suspects for offenses bothering on corporate fraud, forgery, criminal conspiracy, impersonation, and obstruction of justice.

 

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun reiterates the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to due process, transparency, and the protection of legitimate business interests.

 

Foreign Investors are encouraged to continually tap into the wide range of investment opportunities available in Nigeria, respect the rule of law, and promote diplomatic ties, as NPF has taken bold steps to ensure investments are always protected towards achieving economic growth and recovery.

 

