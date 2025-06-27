Reps, UBEC disagree on bills seeking to establish 9 new vocational and skill centres

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives and the Universal Basic Education Commission UBEc have expressed divergent views on the news to establish more vocational, entrepreneurial and skills centres across the country with a view to bridging the skills gap in the informal sector of the nation’s economy.

Whereas the House is supportive of proposals by some members of the House that the Federal Government should establish more vocational, entrepreneurial and skills centres in some states of the federation, the agency said that funding of the existing ones has remained a major challenge.

The House and the UBEC expressed their different positions on the matter at a one-day public hearing organized by the House Committee on Alternative Education on the nine bills on Thursday in Abuja

The House Committee Chairman, Hon.Ibrahim Almustapha Aliyu, who spoke in opening remarks at the hearing, said that the establishment of vocational and skills centers is not just a policy initiative; it is a commitment to the future of our nation.

He said that the empowerment of our youths through vocational and skills training is of paramount importance to the nation.

According to him, in a world that is rapidly evolving, driven by technological advancements and changing market demands, it is imperative that the nation equip its young people with the necessary skills to thrive through vocational training.

However, the Executive Secretary Universal Basic Education Commission UBEC Hajia Aisha Garba, who was represented by Mr Garba Gambo Legal Officer to the Commission, said that there are over 230 vocational and skills training centers across the country that are poorly funded by the government.

He told the House Committee that the establishment of nine new vocational and skills centers will create more problems due to funding constraints, adding that budgeting for and sustaining existing ones had remained a source of concern.

Some other lawmakers in the House Committee, notably Hon Alex Ikwechegh(Abia, PDP) and Hon Obinna Onwusibe(Abia,LP,) expressed reservations in the proposal by a member of the House that such vocational centres be established in all the 774 local government areas in the country.

The nine bills are: A Bill for An Act to Provide for the Establishment of the National Institute for Technical and Vocational Education, Kalgo, Kebbi State and for Related Matters and A Bill for An Act to Establish the National Vocation Training Center in all 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria and for Related Matters (HB. 736);

Others are A Bill for An Act to Establish Federal College of Entrepreneurship and Skills Acquisition Maiduguri, Borno State and for Related Matters, A Bill for An Act to Establish the Federal Vocational and Entrepreneurship Training Centre, Mallam Madori, Jigawa State and for Related Matters, A Bill for An Act to Establish Federal Technical and Vocational Training Center, Aba, Abia State and for Related Matters and A Bill for An Act to Establish Federal Vocational Training Center, Riyom, Plateau State and for Related Matters.

Three other proposed vocational training centers bills are A Bill for An Act to Establish Federal College of Entrepreneurship and Skills Acquisition, Bunza, Kebbi State and for Related Matters, A Bill for An Act to Establish Federal College of Entrepreneurship and Skills Acquisition, Ntigha, Isiala Ngwa North, Abia State and for Related Matters, and A Bill for An Act to Establish the National Vocational and Entrepreneurship Institute, Jos, Plateau State and for Related Matters.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2