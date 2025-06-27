Public hearing on six Bills for Civil Service matters by House of Rep Committee held in Abuja

L—R … President Nigerian Labour Congress [NLC] Mr Joe Ajiero, Chairman of House Committee on Services matters, Hon Sani Umar, deputy Chairman House Committee, Hon Salisu Yusuf Majigiiri, during the Public Hearing on Six Bills for Civil Service Matters by House of representative Committee on Civil Service Matters, held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

L—R … Chairman of House Committee on Services matters, Hon Sani Umar, deputy Chairman House Committee, Hon Salisu Yusuf Majigiiri and member of the Committee, Hon Bukar Talba, during the Public Hearing on Six Bills for Civil Service Matters by House of representative Committee on Civil Service Matters, held at the National Assembly in Abuja… PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.