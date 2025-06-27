24.6 C
Lagos
June 27, 2025
ESN has no legal backing, DSS tells court

Public hearing on six Bills for Civil Service matters by House of…

Rivers Park Estate: Police concludes investigation, set to prosecute foreigners for impersonation,…

Gov Mbah canvasses greater govt, media trust to drive democracy and dev

Kenyan court declares rendition of Kanu illegal -IPOB

Launching / unveiling Global Disability Green Initiative by members house of reps…

World Drug Day: Mountain Top University sensitises students on dangers of drug…

Aromalaran unveils book for transformational leadership on 60th birthday

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu ,60th Birthday /Special Thanksgiving Service held in Lagos

Tinubu commissions Kugbo bus terminal, urges commuters to reject unauthorized roadside parks

Photo Gallery

Public hearing on six Bills for Civil Service matters by House of Rep Committee held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo058

L—R … President Nigerian Labour Congress [NLC] Mr Joe Ajiero, Chairman of House Committee on Services matters, Hon Sani Umar, deputy Chairman House Committee, Hon Salisu Yusuf Majigiiri, during the  Public Hearing on Six Bills for Civil  Service  Matters by House of representative Committee on  Civil  Service  Matters, held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

L—R … Chairman of House Committee on Services matters, Hon Sani Umar, deputy Chairman House Committee, Hon Salisu Yusuf Majigiiri and member of the Committee, Hon Bukar Talba,  during the  Public Hearing on Six Bills for Civil  Service  Matters by House of representative Committee on  Civil  Service  Matters, held at the National Assembly in Abuja… PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

 

