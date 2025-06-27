NYCN dissociates self from protest in Osun, passes vote of confidence on Tinubu, Adeleke

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Osun State Chapter, has distanced itself from a protest held at the Osun State Secretariat on June 24, 2025, describing the demonstrators as unrecognized and politically motivated.

This is just as the youth body passed a vote of confidence on President Bola Tinubu, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke and the Commissioner for Youth Development, Moshood Olagunju.

It would be recalled that youths in Osun State, under the Coalition of Concerned Nigerian Citizens (CCNC), protested against the Commissioner for Youth Development, Moshood Olagunju, for allegedly politicising the National Youth Conference list.

Addressing newsmen in Osogbo on Wednesday, the Chairman of NYCN, Akinbode Oluwasegun, stressed that the Commissioner acted in accordance with the guidelines provided Federal Ministry of Youth Development.

He stressed that the unrecognised group are not only attempting to destabilize the youth constituency, but also the public and disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the state.

According to him, “It is then a matter of necessity as the representatives of the youth populace to address the recent unauthorized protest witnessed in Osun State Secretariat on 24th June 2025, reportedly orchestrated by an unregistered and unknown group, which has unfortunately caused perceived tension within our state.

“We are deeply concerned about the attempt by this unrecognized, self-serving and politically motivated groups to stage a protest against a process they were never a part of, nor legally mandated to be involved in. Their actions are clearly aimed at sabotaging the efforts of the Governor of Osun State, His Excellency Senator Nurudeen Jackson Ademola Adeleke, a man who has consistently demonstrated his genuine commitment to youth development, inclusivity, and good governance via Osun State Ministry of Youth Affairs.

“We have heard some of their agitations, and we say boldly, they are baseless. How can an unregistered and unrecognized body that is not a youth organization demand a four-year slot from the confab committee membership? Calming, they started the work that led to confab.

“We, therefore, Call on all youth organizations to ensure proper registration, through the state ministry of youth affairs with their CAC certificate and equally affiliate with the youth council, being the umbrella body, before engaging in public demonstrations.

“In line with our collective assessment and position, the NYCN OSUN STATE CHAPTER, NYP OSUN CAUCUS, NANS OSUN JCC hereby passes a Vote of Confidence on: His Excellency, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for providing platforms like the National Youth Confab and ensuring youth inclusion in national policy-making., His Excellency, Governor Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke, for fostering a youth-friendly environment and supporting our various development programs in Osun State and the Honourable Commissioner for Youth Affairs in Osun State, Hon. Moshood Olagunju, for his continuous support and responsive leadership.”

