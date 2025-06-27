Kenyan court declares rendition of Kanu illegal -IPOB

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said it was in a joyous mood as a Kenyan High court sitting at Nairobi, the country’s capital, declared the rendition of Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria in June 2021, illegal.

Reacting to the judgment, through its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, the movement said, “In a historic, courageous, and landmark judgement delivered on June 24, 2025, the High Court of Kenya, sitting in Nairobi, found that the abduction, incommunicado detention, torture, and illegal transfer of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria in June 2021 was unlawful, unconstitutional, and a gross violation of his fundamental human rights under Kenyan and international law.

“This judgement vindicates our consistent position that what transpired in Nairobi in June 2021 was not extradition but extraordinary rendition, a criminal act of state-sponsored international terrorism involving the highest authorities of the Nigerian and Kenyan governments.

“We are grateful beyond measure to the brilliant legal leadership of Professor PLO Lumumba, lead counsel in the Kenyan litigation, whose courage, clarity, and tenacity led to this monumental legal victory. IPOB also extends heartfelt appreciation to the Kenyan judiciary, especially Hon. Justice E.C. Mwita, who stood tall against ferocious political interference and international diplomatic pressure to deliver a fearless judgement grounded in law, morality, and constitutional justice.

“We know, and now the world must acknowledge, that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu did not commit any crime in Kenya. He entered Kenya lawfully as a British citizen. He was abducted in broad daylight at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by agents of Nigeria’s secret police in collusion with rogue elements of the Kenyan security apparatus. He was chained, tortured, denied medication, and eventually bundled onto a private jet and flown illegally to Abuja without any extradition hearing or judicial warrant.

“The judgment held the Kenyan government liable for violations of Mazi Kanu’s rights, awarding compensatory damages of 10 million Kenyan shillings, a mere token of the monumental injustice inflicted but a massive blow to Nigeria’s false narrative. The court found that:

“Mazi Kanu was abducted without any lawful cause; He was tortured and detained incommunicado in violation of the Kenyan Constitution;

His removal from Kenya was unconstitutional and illegal.

The Kenyan government was complicit in the illegal operation in concert with the Nigerian government.

“This verdict places a permanent and indelible legal stain on the records of former presidents Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, ‘Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and former Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, and their accomplices. It also exposes the criminal lobbying missions embarked upon by Nigerian leaders from ‘Buhari’, Osinbajo, to Tinubu and Shettima, all of whom tried and failed to manipulate Kenya’s judiciary to cover up this internationally condemned act of extraordinary rendition.

“Let it be known that this is not the end. This is the beginning of a global accountability campaign. All those responsible, in Kenya, Nigeria, or elsewhere, shall be pursued to the ends of the earth under the universal principle of accountability for crimes against humanity. Neither British diplomatic complicity nor cowardly silence from Western powers will shield the perpetrators from the legal, diplomatic, and moral reckoning that is coming.

“To Justice E.C. Mwita, we say thank you for your judicial bravery. To Professor PLO Lumumba and his team, we salute your exceptional advocacy. To the oppressed peoples of the world, this is your victory, a warning to tyrants that international borders will no longer shield criminal regimes from justice.

“To the Nigerian judiciary, let this be a mirror: Justice is not an act of cowardice, but of courage.The world now knows the truth.

Kenya has spoken.

Justice is rising,” the movement stated.

