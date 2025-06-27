Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu ,60th Birthday /Special Thanksgiving Service held in Lagos

From Right: The celebrator/Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke; governor’s daughter; wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat; her husband, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and Iyaloja General, Chief (Mrs) Folshade Tinubu-Ojo during a special thanksgiving service to mark the 60th birthday of Governor Sanwo-Olu, at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island in Lagos, on Wednesday, 25th June, 2025.

L-r… Southwest Governors, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti); Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo); the celebration, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos); Senator Ademola Adeleke (Osun) and Engr. Seyi Makinde (Oyo) during a special thanksgiving service to mark the 60th birthday of Governor Sanwo-Olu.

The celebrator/Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (second right); First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke (third right); wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat (second left); her husband, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat (left) and the governor’s daughters during a special thanksgiving service to mark the 60th birthday of Governor Sanwo-Olu.

L-r… Former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, with former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori.

L-r… Founder of Eleganza Group, Alhaji Razak Okoya, his wife, CEO of Eleganza Industrial City, Chief Dr (Mrs.) Shade Okoya, Wife of the Chairman of Zenith Bank / Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cyberspace Limited, Mrs Kay Ovia.

L-r…Bishop of the Lagos Mainland Diocese of the Anglican Communion, the Rt. Rev. Akinpelu Johnson ; Bishop Diocese of Lagos, Anglican Communion , The Rt Revd Dr. Ifedola Okupevi, his wife, Mrs Modupe.

L-r …Mrs Kay Ovia, her husband, founder and chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr Jim Ovia; Chairman of Access Holdings, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhude.

L-r… Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos West, Church of Nigeria, the Anglican Communion, the Rt. Revd James Olusola Odedeji and his wife, Dr Mrs Lydia Odededeji.

L-r…Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Mr Segun Agbaje, with Group Managing Director / CEO, Zenith Bank Plc, Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji.

L-r …Former Commissioner of Lagos State, Chief (Mrs) Teju Phillips; former Chairman of Access bank Plc, Dr (Mrs) Ajoritsedere Awosika; wife of late First Civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaja Sikirat Abimbola Jakande.

L-r …Mrs Farida Okoya, her husband, Mr Usman Okoya and Jubril Okoya.

L-r… MD/CEO, Nova Bank, Chinwe Iloghalu; Prince Ike Iloghalu, Chairman & Group CEO of Choice International Group, Chief Diana Chen.

L-r …CEO Executive Group, Dr Ajoke Ogunsan, her husband, Board Member Lagos State Security Trust Fund, Dr Ayo Ogunsan.

L-r… Adechokan Gafari ; Bio Sika Abdel kamel Ouassagari ; Hon Okey – Joe Onuakalusi and Chief Ewie Aimienwauu.

L-r …Prince Femi Fadina, Senator Ganiyu Solomon and Hon. Kayode Fadina.

R-l…Chairman/CEO Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs.Catherine Uju Ifejika, exchanging greetings with First Lady, Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat and others, during Rhythms of Worship with ADURA to mark th 60th Birthday of GOVERNOR BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU held at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island in Lagos, on Wednesday, 25th June, 2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

