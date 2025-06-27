23.8 C
Lagos
June 27, 2025
Trending now

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu ,60th Birthday /Special Thanksgiving Service held in Lagos

Tinubu commissions Kugbo bus terminal, urges commuters to reject unauthorized roadside parks

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, June 27, 2025

UK donates cutting edge forensic tool to ICPC to boost anti- corruption…

Anambra LG boss inaugurates first stone- based road in South East

NYCN dissociates self from protest in Osun, passes vote of confidence on…

Senate confirms Chibudom Nwuche as chairman, S/South Dev Commission

FCT polls: APC under pressure to cancel primary election results

Reps, UBEC disagree on bills seeking to establish 9 new vocational and…

Fidelity Bank attains N1trn market cap after share price increase

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu ,60th Birthday /Special Thanksgiving Service held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo078

 From Right: The celebrator/Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke; governor’s daughter; wife of the  Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat; her husband, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and Iyaloja General, Chief (Mrs) Folshade Tinubu-Ojo during a special thanksgiving service to mark the 60th birthday of Governor Sanwo-Olu, at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island in Lagos, on Wednesday, 25th June, 2025.

 L-r… Southwest  Governors, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti); Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo); the celebration,  Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos); Senator Ademola Adeleke (Osun) and Engr. Seyi Makinde (Oyo) during a special thanksgiving service to mark the 60th birthday of Governor Sanwo-Olu.

The celebrator/Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (second right); First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke (third right); wife of the  Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat (second left); her husband, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat  (left) and the governor’s daughters during a special thanksgiving service to mark the 60th birthday of Governor Sanwo-Olu.

L-r… Former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, with former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori.

L-r… Founder of Eleganza Group, Alhaji Razak Okoya, his wife, CEO of Eleganza Industrial City, Chief Dr  (Mrs.) Shade Okoya, Wife of the Chairman of Zenith Bank / Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cyberspace Limited, Mrs Kay Ovia.

  L-r…Bishop of the Lagos Mainland Diocese of the Anglican Communion, the Rt. Rev.  Akinpelu Johnson ;  Bishop Diocese of Lagos, Anglican Communion ,  The Rt Revd Dr. Ifedola Okupevi, his wife, Mrs Modupe.

L-r …Mrs Kay Ovia, her husband, founder and chairman of Zenith Bank Plc,  Mr Jim Ovia;  Chairman of Access Holdings, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhude.

L-r… Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos West, Church of Nigeria, the Anglican Communion, the Rt. Revd James Olusola Odedeji and his wife, Dr Mrs Lydia Odededeji.

L-r…Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Mr Segun Agbaje, with Group Managing Director / CEO, Zenith Bank Plc, Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji.

L-r …Former Commissioner of Lagos State, Chief (Mrs) Teju Phillips; former Chairman of Access bank Plc, Dr (Mrs) Ajoritsedere Awosika; wife of late First Civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaja Sikirat  Abimbola Jakande.

L-r …Mrs Farida Okoya, her husband, Mr Usman Okoya and  Jubril Okoya.

L-r… MD/CEO, Nova Bank, Chinwe Iloghalu; Prince Ike Iloghalu, Chairman & Group CEO of Choice International Group, Chief Diana Chen.

L-r …CEO Executive Group, Dr Ajoke Ogunsan, her husband, Board Member Lagos State Security Trust Fund, Dr  Ayo Ogunsan.

 L-r… Adechokan Gafari ;  Bio Sika Abdel kamel Ouassagari ; Hon Okey – Joe Onuakalusi and   Chief Ewie Aimienwauu.

L-r …Prince Femi Fadina, Senator Ganiyu Solomon and Hon. Kayode Fadina.

 R-l…Chairman/CEO  Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs.Catherine Uju Ifejika, exchanging greetings with First Lady,  Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, wife of the  Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat and others, during  Rhythms of Worship with ADURA to mark th 60th Birthday of GOVERNOR BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU  held at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island in Lagos, on Wednesday, 25th June, 2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

 

Related posts

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu mourns late Hon. Adewunmi Onanuga

Peter Anayo

Engr. Dr. Patricia Nekpen Opene-Odili , APWEN President, Engr. Dr. Adebisi Osim, attends UNESCO Forum in Russia

Peter Anayo

Easter 2025: ‘Reminder of the enduring power of Love’ –Oluremi Tinubu

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO