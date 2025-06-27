Give my family justice, raped girl’s father begs Ondo Govt, security agencies

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Father of a 12-year old girl allegedly kidnapped and raped in Laagba community, Ondo East Local Government Area of Ondo State, Ajayi Fulani, has passionately pleaded with security agencies and the state government for Justice.

This is in connection with the case involving the Baale of the community, Chief Adeniyi Ifedayo, who was alleged to have defiled his 12-year-old daughter.

Fulani recounted how his daughter (names withheld)was allegedly abducted and defiled by the traditional head of the community.

He said, “The Baale kidnapped my daughter and kept her in his house in the community where he forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

“ Due to the nature of my job as a security guard,I am not always at home. I noticed her absence from home on Sunday, May 25, 2025, and I began searching for her immediately

“For almost a month, I searched everywhere. Eventually, her sister received a call from her, saying she was in Akure. She began looking for her and found her beside the Cathedral, where she had been dropped off.”

Fulani said the family took her to the Area Command in Akure to report the incident, after which the police directed them to seek medical treatment.

The victim’s father said she was first taken to the General Hospital in Ondo but was referred to the Mother and Child Hospital at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH), Ondo, where she was admitted and treated for six days.

According to him,”When I spoke to my daughter, she confirmed that the Baale had sexual intercourse with her. I called the Baale, and he pleaded with me to calm down, saying the matter would be resolved. He even offered to repay all medical expenses incurred, but I refused and told him that I would seek justice.

“We are appealing to the Ondo State Government and the state Commissioner of Police to investigate this matter thoroughly and bring the perpetrator to book. All our family wants is justice.”Ondo city guide

Narrating her ordeal, the victim affirmed that one “Informer came to her place and took her to his house where she stayed till Sunday without her parents’ knowledge.

She said the Baale thereafter came, and took her to a room, and locked her inside.

“That night, he had sex with me and left. Infoma later came into the room to stay with me. During the two weeks I was locked up, the Baale had sex with me three times.

“When tension began to rise in the community about my whereabouts, Infoma came with a motorcyclist one night and took me to an unknown location in Ondo, where a man had sex with me five times. I couldn’t recognise him in the dark

“The next morning, the Baale and Infoma took me in a car to Akure and dropped me at the Cathedral Church area. That was when I called my sister.”

A human rights activist, Comrade Bolawa Akindolie, who reported the matter to the State Commissioner of Police, described the incident as disturbing and unacceptable.

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. When we were informed that the case was at the Area Command in Ondo, I contacted the Gender Unit at the Akure Area Command. They advised that I speak with the CP directly. Ondo city guide.

“I called CP, Wilfred Afolabi and explained the matter to him, who immediately ordered the transfer of the case to Akure for proper investigation.

“Now that the case has been transferred to the Gender-Based Department of the Akure Police Command, all we want is justice; we will not allow any compromise. The police should handle the case professionally.

“All we seek is proper investigation and justice for the victim,” he added.

He commended the Commissioner of Police for his timely response and urged him to investigate and prosecute the case to a logical conclusion.