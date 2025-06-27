Ganduje, APC National Chairman resigns

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The National Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was on Friday thrown into a mixture of confusion, doubt and fear after the news of the sudden resignation of the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje broke out following rumours of ill-health and alleged disagreements with certain forces at the presidency.

Many staff and visitors gathered at the expansive premises of the APC at 40 Blantyre Street, Wuse 2, Abuja and discussed the matter in hushed tones, wondering aloud whether the resignation was voluntary or whether the Chairman was forced to quit.

Ganduje is the third APC National Chairman to have exited the office without completing their tenure. The first National Chairman to leave unceremoniously was Adams Oshiomhole, followed by former Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu.

It will be noted that shortly before the news broke out, movements of strange party stalwarts were also observed as they went straight into the building and left without talking with anybody.

One of the staff who did not want his name mentioned stated that Dr. Ganduje allegedly resigned because of the plethora of issues around his office, such as his push for Nigeria to adopt a one-party state.

It was also alleged that he belongs to the inner caucus of the APC pushing for the replacement of

Vice President Kashim Shettima with someone else.

Sources at the party headoffice confirmed that Ganduje submitted a letter of resignation to the National Working Committee (NWC) but added: “We are still waiting for confirmation.

I can only say that the man is gone. He is a good man, no doubt. But since the presidency wants the position, and they do not need him again, he has to go. He has resigned and that is what we are hearing now.”

National Publicity Secretary (NPS), Barrister Felix Morka, declined to pick up his calls to either confirm or deny the allegation.

Some staff were seen moving away valuable personal belongings from the office of the National Chairman, which further lent credence to the allegation that Dr. Ganduje has resigned as the national chairman of the party.