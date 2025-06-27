Fidelity Bank attains N1trn market cap after share price increase

The market capitalisation of Fidelity Bank has crossed the N1 trillion mark as the share value of the company appreciated by 1.27 percent at the close of trading.

According to data obtained by Cable NG from the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), the bank’s market capitalisation hit N1 trillion after its share price rose from N19.75 on Tuesday to N20 on Wednesday.

The increase moved the company’s valuation from N991.6 billion to N1 trillion.

With the development, Fidelity Bank joins the list of financial institutions with a market capitalisation of over N1 trillion.

The companies are Zenith Bank, Access Bank, United Bank of Africa (UBA), Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), and First Bank.

On May 21, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Fidelity Bank, acquired an additional 18 million shares in the bank.

Two days later, Onyeali-Ikpe bought an additional 2 million units of shares in the bank.

According to a regulatory filing on the NGX, the shares were acquired on May 22, at N18.6 each, amounting to a total value of N37.2 million.

The acquisitions increased her shareholding in the bank to 114.64 million shares, from 94.64 million held as at December 31, 2024.

In its latest financial performance report, Fidelity Bank said it reported a 167.8 percent year-on-year increase in profit before tax (PBT), which increased to N105.8 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025.

