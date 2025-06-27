FCT polls: APC under pressure to cancel primary election results

.As PDP decampees take over party structures in area councils

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

Growing discontent over allegations of the hijack of party structures and the alleged Imposition of preferred politicians seeking to occupy the seats of chairmen and councillors in the six area councils of Abuja has marred Wednesday’s primary election and threatened to split the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Members were disappointed that the series of protests at the National Secretariat of the party did not yield any positive results for complaining stakeholders before the APC FCT primaries held at the six area councils on Wednesday June 25, 2025 but the internal selection process adopted has become the last straw as many aggrieved members have threatened to cast protest votes for opposition candidates in the February 2026 FCT council elections.

One hour into the primary election on Wednesday, the leader of the APC in the territory, who doubles as the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Chief Zephaniah Jisalo, stormed the APC National Secretariat visibly angry and determined to protest what aides described as lack of consultation and arbitrary actions from those who allegedly hijacked the party.

Minister Jisalo did not meet the National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who accompanied President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Nasarawa State on a scheduled visit but the minister conferred with the National Organizing Secretary, Alhaji Sulaiman Muhammed Argungu for more than one hour on the implications of sidelining established, bonafide members of the APC in decision making and preference for new comers from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, who do not even know the rules governing the ruling party.

Aides privy to the conversation between the two APC officials told anxious newsmen that Alhaji Argungu spent a greater part of the meeting calming Minister Jisalo down and urging him to take charge rather than show weakness as the leader of the party in the territory.

After the meeting, when Chief Jisalo was accosted by inquisitive journalists who demanded to know the outcome, the minister refused to confirm or deny the allegations thrown up by members of the APC in the territory but promised to properly brief the correspondents after the primary election which saw victory for many former PDP members, such as the serving Chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, who came out victorious as the chairmanship candidate in the APC primaries with 51 votes.

The party’s electoral committee’s chairman, Dr. Habib Ibrahim, announced the result and urged all other aspirants to accept the outcome, concede defeat and support the winner in good faith.

Maikalangu thanked the party delegates for their support and called on other aspirants to join hands with him in the interest of the party.

Results from other area councils such as Kuje, Kwali, Abaji. Gwagwalada and Bwari, where consensus candidates featured, show strong positive results for chairmanship and councillorship aspirants supported by the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, who has vowed to ensure that the APC takes over all Abuja area councils in the 2026 polls.

Meanwhile, results of the PDP primary election show that the Kwali Area Council event was a three-horse race with Harruna Mohammed emerging victorious with 13 votes, while Mr. Daniel Ibrahim and Mr. Shashim Zaka polled 11 and six votes, respectively.

Gwagwalada Area Council saw Kasim Mohammed securing victory with 19 votes against his rival Rabiu Adamu, who received only 11 votes.

The most hotly contested primary election took place in Bwari Area Council, where six aspirants battled for the PDP ticket and Julius Adamu emerged victorious with 19 votes.

His closest rival, Mr. Bitrus Jibada, secured six votes, while Haruna Mohammed and Ibrahim Dauda got one vote each. Musa Biliyanmu, emerged unanimously in the Abaji Area Council and was endorsed by all 30 delegates as the sole aspirant.

The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) witnessed a more competitive contest as Zadna Dintani clinched the party’s ticket with 24 votes, defeating William Gaje, who garnered 12 votes.

In Kuje Area Council, Zacharia Danlami, a candidate for the outgoing chairman, emerged unopposed after his only challenger, Michael Jigu, withdrew from the race. Danlami secured all 30 delegates’ votes, solidifying his position as the PDP flag bearer.

