ESN has no legal backing, DSS tells court

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

The Department of State Security Service (DSS) has told the Federal High Court in Abuja that the paramilitary wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Eastern Security Network (ESN), is an illegal security organization without the backing of the law.

The Department of State Security Service (DSS) has informed the Federal High Court in Abuja that the paramilitary wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Eastern Security Network (ESN), is an illegal security organization without the backing of the law.

IPOB, a proscribed pro-Biafra separatist movement, had, early in December 2020 launched the ESN as a reaction to the perceived targeted killings of Igbos by Fulani herdsmen.

However, testifying under re-examination in the ongoing trial of the detained leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, a prosecution witness and a personnel of the DSS, simply identified as BBB, told the court that the Eastern Security Network is an illegal organization because it was not established by any existing law.

The Department of State Security Service (DSS) has informed the Federal High Court in Abuja that the paramilitary wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Eastern Security Network (ESN), is an illegal security organisation without the backing of the law.

IPOB, a proscribed pro-Biafra separatist movement, had, early in December 2020 launched the ESN as a reaction to the perceived targeted killings of Igbos by Fulani herdsmen.

However, testifying under re-examination in the ongoing trial of the detained leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, a prosecution witness and a personnel of the DSS, simply identified as BBB, told the court that the Eastern Security Network is an illegal organization because it was not established by any existing law.

The witness was responding to a question by the prosecution counsel, Chief Adegboyega Awolowo SAN, to differentiate between the ESN and Amotekun in the southwestern region of the country.

The DSS witness told the court that while the ESN was formed by Kanu without any backing of the law, the Amotekun security outfit on the other hand has legal backing from the respective Houses of Assembly of the affected states.

He said Amotekun was set up in the six states of the South-West to complement the efforts of security agencies in curbing insecurity, especially kidnapping, armed robbery as well as herdsmen and farmers’ contentions in the region.

My lord, while the ESN is not a registered organization under any law, Amotekun was established following the law passed by the respective Houses of Assembly in the affected States,” the witness clarified.

Meanwhile, during the cross-examination of the witness by the defence counsel, Paul Erokoro SAN, the court admitted in evidence a certified true copy (CTC) of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution of Victims of EndSARs and other Related Abuses and Related Matters.

The report which was tendered from the Bar by the defence team was admitted and marked as exhibit PWUO.

The defence team then proceeded to tender a flash drive accompanied with a certificate of compliance from the Bar.

Both the flash drive and the certificate of compliance were admitted and marked as exhibits PWP and PWI, respectively.

A video evidence was played in open court by the defence team showcasing public speeches by the Director General of the DSS, Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi; Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and former Chief of Army Staff and Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. T.Y. Danjuma.

In the short video clip, the Director General of the DSS, Ajayi, spoke on the need for communities to cooperate with security agencies in the fight against insecurity, as security agencies cannot fight criminals alone.

Ajayi, who expressed the need for communities to rise up and defend themselves against miscreants and criminals, said they must do that in collaboration with security agencies.

On his part, the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, exonerated the ESN from the killings of top politicians in Orlu and blamed the same on opposition politicians.

The DSS witness however, disagreed with the claim by Uzodinma that the killings in the South-East was targeted at political chieftains of the All Progressives Congress APC.

Contrary to the claim, the DSS operative alleged that the ESN was responsible for the killings of the generality of innocent people, including politicians and the downtrodden.

Meanwhile, Justice James Omotosho has warned parties against any form of delay tactics that may be employed during the trial.

The judge stated that, having granted an accelerated trial of the case, it would be against the interest of justice to delay the trial while Kanu is languishing in detention.

He therefore ordered the prosecution to close it’s case within six days, subject to any special circumstances.

Accordingly, he adjourned further trial dates to May 28 and 29 and June 6, 16, 18 and 19, respectively for the prosecution to close its case.