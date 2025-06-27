Aromalaran unveils book for transformational leadership on 60th birthday

A new leadership manual offering strategic tools for transformational change across public and private institutions has been unveiled to serve as a reference for emerging and established leaders across Nigeria.

The book titled ‘Living with Impact: Keys to Avoiding Collateral Damage’, written by Mr Adeniyi Aromalaran, was launched in an event marking the author’s 60th birthday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aromalaran, who has over four decades of experience in manufacturing, finance, consulting and the public sector, documented five leadership transformation points.

At the core are two leadership models – Action Plus and DEAL (Depreciation, Evolution, Aspiration, Legacy), which the author said are relevant to institutions in both public and private sectors.

The frameworks were designed to help leaders assess institutional health, respond to change and build legacies of trust and resilience.

Aromalaran urged leaders to move beyond position-based authority and embrace legacy-driven leadership.

“We must be the kind of people others can trust, follow and learn from, even in our absence,” he said.

Prof. Abraham Osinubi, who formally presented the book, said it was a rare blend of thought leadership and operational excellence.

“The work also delves into the human cost of poor leadership, highlighting consequences such as anxiety, broken trust and institutional breakdowns, elements the author terms collateral damage,” he said.

The Managing Director of the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSPDC), Mr Ayodeji Joseph, said the book was a reminder that leadership must be deliberate, purpose-led and rooted in integrity.

Joseph said the author’s life was a testament to what intentional leadership looked like.

“He doesn’t just talk leadership, he lives it,” he said.

