Anambra LG boss inaugurates first stone- based road in South East

Chairman, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Chief Stanley Nkwoka, has flagged off the construction of 0.563km Enekwesumpu /John Nwadiukwu road in Obosi.

Speaking during the exercise, Nkwoka said the road construction was in fulfillment of his promise to the people of the area on assumption of office.

He thanked Governor Chukwuma Soludo for giving approval for construction of the road budget by the Council, assuring a 10week completion period.

Nkwoka further said the stone based road which was the first of its kind, would have lots of economic benefits and impact on the life of the residents of the area.

“The construction of the road, which will be a complete stone-based road and the first of its kind in the area will not only have lots of economic benefits, but will have a positive impact on the lives of the residents,” he added.

Contractor handling the project, Mr Odiraa Eze explained that a special interlock technology would be deployed in the construction with a guarantee of 50years.

“This interlock we are going to apply here is not the regular one you see in our compounds.

“This one is a special interlock; you don’t have it anywhere in the Southeast. Where you can find this interlock is only in Lagos and Benin Republic,” he added.

Describing the road as important with a strategic network, Eze added that the road would be lit with street lights when completed.

