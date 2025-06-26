Workers’ welfare: NISTF boss calls for compliance with ECA

.As FG vows to resolve all pending labour issues

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), is set to disbursed over N172 million compensation to seven employees of different Organisations who are beneficiaries of the Employees’ Compensation Scheme.

The Managing Director, NSITF, Barrister Oluwaseun Faleye, who disclosed this on Wednesday, said the financial support of the fund is robust enough “to provide the kind of support that will help cushion the effect of these unfortunate incidents when they do occur.”

Delivering a keynote address at the maiden edition of the International Civil Service Conference in Abuja, Faleye said the NSITF recently paid a total of N43.7million to one employee of the National Assembly, and a staff of Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria.

The NSITF boss said: “To mention a few, early this year, we paid the sum of N25,000,000.00 (N25 million) to an employee of the National Assembly who suffered a work-related injury and just last week, the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund presented a cheque of N18,652,908.20 (Eighteen Million, Six Hundred and Fifty-Two Thousand, Nine Hundred and Eight Naira, Two Kobo) as death benefit to the family of a deceased employee of the Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria.

“Next week, I shall, on behalf of the Fund, and in fulfillment of our commitments under the Scheme, be presenting cheques of N31.1 m to an employee of Nestle Nigeria Plc, N4.9m to an employee of Polaris Bank Limited, and N15.4m to a Medplus employee.”

Others, according to the Managing Director. include “N86m to an employee of Mobil Producing Nigeria, N15.6m to an employee of Zenith Bank Plc, N7.8m to an employee of Alexander Marius Investment Limited, and N11.7m to an employee of Unity Bank Plc.”

Falaye however lamented the poor implementation of the scheme at the state and local government levels, as well as the public sector.

He said: “Can you imagine how many of our colleagues in the public sector could have benefited from this Scheme if it has been robustly institutionalized? Can you imagine employees in over 774 Local Governments across the Federation, 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory being assured of the safety net that the Scheme provides in the case of work-related accidents?

‘This support, in the form of financial compensation, helps employees and their families cope with the financial and emotional strain of unforeseen and unfortunate events, enabling them to recover and return to work or maintain a reasonable standard of living.”

The Managing Director added: “Another part of our mandate is also to assist the employees to return to work after any work-related injury or illness. The Employees’ Compensation Scheme supports the rehabilitation of employees who suffer work-related injuries or illnesses, helping them regain their ability to work and reintegrate into the workforce. This promotes a more productive and resilient workforce as employees are better equipped to overcome challenges and return to their roles.

“One of our mandates that I am particularly proud of is our efforts at preventing workplace accidents and injuries through our various initiatives under our occupational health and safety initiatives, where we undertake workplace health and safety audits and awareness with the aim of reducing workplace injuries, occupational diseases and death.

” Through various initiatives, we encourage employers to prioritize workplace safety and implement measures to prevent accidents and injuries. This proactive approach helps create a safer and healthier work environment, reducing the likelihood of incidents that could trigger compensation claims.

“In our view, this is what resilience looks like. The knowledge that if you give your all to serve, the system is available to support you wherever and whenever challenges occur. This is what will lead to the rejuvenation of our work force, this is what will lead to the transformation of our workforce and ultimately lead to the transformation of our lives.

“That is why I urge all of you present here to be advocates of this Scheme and ensure that it is mainstreamed in your State, Local Government and wherever you exercise influence and leadership. This is about building the social safety net that the law has already provided for, this is about operationalizing the law that has been passed for our collective benefit as a people.

“On our part as the operators of this Scheme, we promise to rededicate ourselves to service, to advocating tirelessly the benefits of the Scheme, to ensuring that the Fund and the Scheme is efficient and effective to meet your aspirations whenever circumstances require it and above all, we promise to be transparent and accountable with the Fund that has been entrusted in our care for your compensation and rehabilitation.

The NSITF boss said, “let us activate the social safety net that is required to build a resilience civil service, so that all staff members can then give their very best for the transformation of our society.”