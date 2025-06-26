Why Ohakim Lost Re-Election And Why It Is Time For Owerri Zone To Produce The Next Governor Of Imo State

By Ben AHANONU

Of late, there had been boisterous noise or rather bombastic postulations and imputations that are more like emotional outpouring than factual attestations from some quarters and by some notable individuals about why Chief Ikedi Ohakim (whose emergence as the Governor of Imo State under the banner of Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA), a party founded and funded by former Governor Orji Uzor Kalu, was like an act of providence due to the failure of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to produce a candidate for the election) lost the 2011 gubernatorial election despite the advantage of incumbency – yet I know that such subjective claims are smartly pointless and to no avail.

You may recall that the then ruling PDP expelled Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, who won the party’s primaries after which the PDP, in obedience to the Supreme Court ruling affirming Ararume’s candidacy, withdrew from the election thus paving the way for the realignment of forces that eventually brought Ohakim to power.

As Governor, Ikedi Ohakim had to battle with many forces including spiritual to stay in power. Even when he joined the PDP, he was never allowed to rest and the aim of this piece is to carefully identify and analyze those factors that militated against his re-election for a second term and disprove the infuriating lie that Owerri Zone caused his electoral misfortune in 2011.

In fairness to Chief Ikedi Ohakim, upon assumption of office as governor, he commenced a bold and robust repositioning of Imo State with his exciting programmes and policies.

He quickly initiated the Clean and Green programme that restored the lost glory of Owerri as the cleanest capital city in Nigeria. He prioritized the New Partnership for Africa’s Development, NEPAD and attainment of Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) in Imo State. He introduced Environmental Transformation Commission (ENTRACO) and Imo State Rural Roads Maintenance Agency (IRROMA), now known as Imo Roads Maintenance Agency (IROMA). He started the construction of a statewide road that will connect 19 local government areas as part of his vision to promote socio-economic development by making Imo a one-city state. He lifted the ban on employment though at the tail end of his administration and 10, 000 Imo people were engaged but Okorocha quashed it. Ohakim, also commenced the dredging of Nworie River in accordance with the Owerri Capital City Master Plan. His exciting Clean and Green Initiative, I must state, turned Owerri into a real garden city. He laid the foundation for a solid flyover from Orlu Road to Okigwe Road, civil servants and teachers were paid promptly and he empowered a handful of Imo people with smart vehicles for transportation in the State. He ensured that former President Jonathan won in Imo State during the 2011 presidential election, he brought fresh ideas and new approach to governance by insisting on due process and transparency, yet he was unable to get re-elected for a second term of office? What happened?

1) Glaring Poor Performance

Many Imo people then accused Ohakim of initiating phantom projects like the Agro-Nova Farm Project, which was in partnership with some South African farmers but did not live up to all the hype and never saw the light of day. The Imo Airline, Oak Refinery in Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area, LGA, the N60 billion Oguta “Wonder” Lake Resort and Conference Centre, all remained a mirage. The 150-kilometre long freeway that Ohakim promised will pass through 500 communities, 19 local government areas, 39 markets with 13 electronic tollgates, connecting Oguta “Wonder” Lake Resort and the entire state, which he described as the most ambitious road project, ended as pipe dream.

The case of Standard Shoes Industry is a very pathetic one. Ohakim was alleged to have secured a loan of over N350 million with high interest rate from the now defunct Oceanic Bank to resuscitate this factory but that never happened. The list is endless.

2) The Catholic Church brouhaha

Former Governor Ikedi Ohakim failed to get re-elected in Imo State partly because of the strong allegation that some of his security officers in convoy, manhandled a Catholic priest for not clearing the road fast enough for the governor to pass but that was a Catholic Church issue and had nothing to do with Owerri Zone.

3) Misplaced Priorities

Ohakim was alleged to have chosen to enrich the so-called hungry, inconsequential and greedy stakeholders with zero electoral value believing there will be a repetition of the ‘political miracle’ that led to his emergence as Governor.

4) Neglect of Okigwe

Ohakim’s unpardonable neglect of Okigwe Zone, caused disenchantment among the people, who felt he could have done to Okigwe what Udenwa did to Orlu, when he relocated the Imo State University Teaching Hospital and international Market to Orlu. The people of Okigwe Zone expected Ohakim to move the Imo State University School of Engineering to Okigwe but it never happened. Okigwe township, a peculiar city with its lovely hilly terrain and beautiful landscape gained nothing, even the regional water scheme did not function after commissioning by the then President Yar’Adua and such really worked against his re-election.

5) The yoke called ENTRACO

The ‘dreaded’ ENTRACO then was used to victimize and traumatize Imo citizens especially Owerri residents.

The enabling law establishing this hostile agency was passed retroactively by the Imo State House of Assembly. The ENTRACO men really caused trouble for Ohakim, as ENTRACO became a law unto itself, by knocking down people’s buildings, pulling down stores and businesses without recourse to due process. The ENTRACO agents, removed license plates on vehicles parked on the streets, while the rich and powerful people, who were well-connected to Ohakim’s ‘New Face’ government, parked their vehicles illegally and anywhere they chose even as majority, who paid the so-called “fines” hardly got receipts.

6) Okorocha and His Charm

Okorocha turned on the charm, which endeared him to the masses.

He held Imo people spellbound with his oratorical skills, fake promises and politically-motivated free education scheme that failed woefully upon introduction to the state school system. It was a big tale of woe and flagrant misuse of public resources with relics as dilapidated blocks of classrooms in many Imo public primary schools today.

7) The First Lady Factor

Ohakim’s wife and Imo First Lady then, Barrister Chioma Ohakim was accused of using harsh and unkind words for Imo masses. She could not connect deeply with Imo Women but was so vocal and visible; eventually she became a political liability for her husband. She failed to use her position as Imo First Lady, to mobilize and carry Imo Women along for maximum political advantage especially for her husband’s re-election. Imo women were disappointed and saw her opposite then in Mrs Okorocha, this is despite Mrs Ohakim’s pet project – Empowerment for Women and Youth Initiative (EWAYI), which made much noise than impact.

8) Ohakim’s alleged high-handedness and Insecurity

Ohakim was accused of harassing and even intimidating those that spoke against his government. He was also accused of being arrogant and could not connect effectively with Imo masses.

His government was blamed for being unable to address and stop the kidnappings, abductions and assassinations in Imo State then, which many alleged were politically motivated.

9) Ohakim’s feud With former President Goodluck Jonathan

Apparently, there was no love lost between the then President Goodluck Jonathan and Ohakim, who was more affiliated with late President Umaru Musa Y’ar’Adua, when he was alive and to the extent that he constructed a drive in Owerri and named it after the late former president of Nigeria but the road, which is a short bypass from Onitsha Road to the World Bank Area remains jinxed as it continues to fall into disrepair even after reconstruction and according to some experts, this is so because the soil texture is resistant to asphalt and will require concrete slabs construction to make it durable.

It was the alleged bad blood between them i.e. Jonathan and Ohakim that made the then President Jonathan refuse to back up Ohakim with the so-called federal government ‘might’ despite the fact that they were all members of the same party – the PDP. Some analysts believe that Ohakim would not have lost his re-election bid if he had received all the necessary support from the federal government – in fact, the then President Goodluck Jonathan, even declined an invitation to visit Imo State for Ohakim’s re-election campaign.

According to Ohakim: “When Yar’Adua died and President Goodluck Jonathan took over, I supported him. But, I didn’t know that people have gone to the presidency, telling them that I will run for president in 2015. That was how one fight led to another and people were recruited to do the job of bringing me down at all costs.”

In the light of the foregoing, it is evident that Owerri Zone did not cause the failure of Ohakim to get re-elected.

Without doubt, Owerri Zone loves Chief Ikedi Ohakim (Ochinanwata). Owerri Zone also wishes him and all other great Imo people, who are in support of Owerri Zone Project 2027 – a noble aspiration, well. May God Almighty bless you all.

Nonetheless, as 2027 approaches, one thing certain is that Owerri Zone is in pole position for the gubernatorial election with a genuine and logical case that cannot be controverted.

Owerri Zone also has intimidating reservoirs of credible, intelligent, capable and proven leaders, who can compete favourably with the best in the world.

Chronologically, Okigwe Zone has governed Imo State for 8 years; Orlu Zone for 24 years and Owerri Zone for just 29 months, starting from 3 January, 1992 to 17 November, 1993 with late Chief Evan Enwerem and 29 May, 2019 – 15 January, 2020 with Emeka Ihedioha, hence, based on equity and fairness, it is the turn of Owerri Zone to take over the mantle of leadership.

Owerri Zone has for so long been patient, tolerant and accommodating like a robbed first son with a heart of gold but has risen now like the Lion of Israel with unyielding resolve to reclaim his rightful position – this stand is not flippant.

Indeed, it will be degrading, insulting and provocative for anyone to think, declare or insinuate that Owerri Zone should wait again – wait again for what or for who? if I may ask. Groups or individuals that may want to oppose “Owerri Zone Project 2027,” in any form or guise, hate Imo State, are proven enemies of Owerri Zone and deliberately working against the fundamental principles of equity, justice and fairness.

I recommend ostracization with irrevocable curse for any indigene of Owerri Zone that allows himself or herself to be used against Owerri Zone Project 2027.

I also recommend the establishment of “Owerri Zone Hall of Shame” where the names of such saboteurs will be documented for posterity.

Now is the time for Owerri Zone to produce the next governor of Imo State and it is unstoppable.

God bless Owerri Zone and God bless the great people of Imo State.

Prince Ben AHANONU, is a public policy analyst, motivational speaker, publisher and columnist. He can be contacted via: benahanonu@gmail.com