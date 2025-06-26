Timileyin Ajayi to die by hanging for killing Corps member, Salome Adaidu

A high court in Lafia, Nasarawa state, has sentenced Timileyin Ajayi, a gospel singer, to death by hanging for killing Salome Adaidu, a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) who was allegedly his girlfriend.

Simon Aboki, the judge, pronounced Ajayi guilty of culpable homicide punishable by death, in line with Section 221 of the Penal Code of northern Nigeria.

In January, Ajayi had confessed to murdering Adaidu in a fit of anger after she allegedly cheated on him. He also showed no remorse.

“I didn’t plan to kill her. She is always cheating; she hides most things from me. I discovered she was cheating when I saw her phone; so, I got angry seeing her chat with other guys, and that’s why I killed her,” he said.

