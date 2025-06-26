Sanwo-Olu at 60: Makinde, Aiyedatiwa, Dangote, others grace occasion

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Governors of Oyo, Seyi Makinde, Ondo, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Osun, Ademola Adeleke and Ekiti, Biodun Oyebanji States and hundreds of other eminent Nigerians, facilitated with the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

Also present were the richest man in Africa, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, former Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, the Deputy Governor of Lagos, Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, federal and state lawmakers, traditional rulers, party faithful, and members of the governor’s extended family.

The Thanksgiving event, themed “Rhythms of Worship with Adura”, held at Eko Hotel, Lagos, featured scintillating performances by leading gospel artistes, including Moses Bliss, Mercy Chinwo, Arugbo Ojo, Emma Oh My God, the MFM Guitar Choir, and the Dream Catchers Academy, among others.

The lineup of music ministers led attendees in worship that was as celebratory as it was spiritually moving and electrified the air for not less than seven hours.

In his emotional address, Governor Sanwo-Olu described the milestone as more than a personal celebration, calling it a spiritual moment of reflection, gratitude and renewed commitment to service.

“Today is all about God. About His goodness. About His faithfulness. And about the rhythm of His love that continues to echo in my life, and in the life of our beloved Lagos State,” he said.

The governor explained that the event’s theme “Adura” — derived from his native name Aduragbemi, meaning “prayer has lifted me” — was chosen to reflect the central role of prayer in his personal and public life.

“This gathering is not about spectacle — it is about substance,” Sanwo-Olu said. “It is about creating a sacred space where we can all return: a place for life, for health, for peace, and for hope.”

Expressing appreciation to his family and team, he said:

“Without them, I would not be the man I am today. To my dear friends, colleagues, and members of my team who have stood by me, challenged me, and pushed me to be better, I say thank you. This celebration is yours as much as it is mine.”

He also thanked Lagosians for the opportunity to serve, describing Lagos not just as a city but as “an idea, a pulse, a promise.”

“Even at 60, I rededicate myself to the cause of building a Lagos that works for all,” he added.