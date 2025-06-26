Rowdy session as Senate confirms non- indigene as Rivers’ electoral commission chairman

…Okays N1.485trn for state’s 2025 budget

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

There was uproar in the senate on Wednesday during the consideration of the report of the ad-hoc committee on the emergencyd administration in Rivers State, following controversy over the screening and confirmation of Michael Odey a nominee from Cross River State as chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

The session, which had earlier progressed smoothly, turned tense after Minority Leader, Sen. Abba Moro (Benue South), raised strong objections to the appointment. He criticised what he described as a worrying pattern of nominating non-indigenes to head critical institutions in Rivers State under the emergency arrangement.

Sen. Moro referenced the earlier appointment of a sole administrator also a non-Rivers indigene arguing that bringing in yet another outsider, especially in a politically sensitive role like that of RSIEC chairman, breached ethical considerations and eroded public trust.

Sen. Abdul Ningi (Bauchi Central) supported the Minority Leader’s position and questioned the rationale behind appointing a non-indigene to conduct elections in Rivers State. He expressed concerns about legitimacy and acceptability among the local population.

Sen. Ali Ndume (Borno South) also weighed in, invoking the federal character principle and the need for inclusivity and sensitivity in political appointments.

“Yes, it may not be unconstitutional, but we must carry the people along,” Ndume said. “There are qualified individuals within Rivers State, and appointing from outside sends the wrong signal.”

He added, “We are supposed to be guided by more than just constitutional technicalities—we must consider perception, appropriateness, and political wisdom. History will judge us.”

In an emotionally charged contribution, Sen. Ndume warned that decisions like this could further alienate communities and deepen distrust in government actions during such fragile periods.

However, some senators defended the nomination. Chief Whip, Sen. Tahir Monguno (Borno North), maintained that the appointment was constitutionally valid and fell within the rights of the appointing authority.

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central), who chaired the ad-hoc committee on the Rivers State Emergency Rule, also rose in defence of the decision. He called for calm, urging senators to avoid politicising the issue.

“This is not a matter for grandstanding or political sentiment,” Bamidele said. “The Constitution is clear—eligibility and qualification are the key criteria, and the nominee has met both, even if he is not from Rivers State.”

He added that of the seven nominees screened for RSIEC, six were indigenes of Rivers State, and only one Mr Odey, was not. According to Bamidele, this was a deliberate attempt to ensure neutrality and public confidence in a politically volatile atmosphere.

He also assured the chamber that the ad-hoc committee had conducted due diligence and wide stakeholder consultations before making its recommendations.

Despite the rowdy session, the Senate adopted the committee’s report by an overwhelming voice vote, thereby confirming Mr Odey and the other nominees as chairman and members of RSIEC.

The development adds another layer to the tensions surrounding the emergency administration in Rivers State, with critics arguing that recent federal decisions have undercut local autonomy and representation.

However, The Senate, on Wednesday plenary passed the 2025 budget of Rivers State, amounting to ₦1.485 trillion, following its consideration of the report of the Senate Ad-hoc CommitteeOversighting the Emergency Rule in Rivers State.

The passage of the Appropriation Bill was carried out by the apex legislative Assembly after the Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee and Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, presented the report during plenary.

In his presentation, Bamidele noted that the bill sought to authorize the issuance of N1,485,662,592,442 from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of Rivers State for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.

The breakdown of the budget is as follows: ₦120.8 billion for debt servicing, ₦287.38 billion for recurrent (non-debt) expenditure, and ₦1.077 trillion for capital expenditure.

Speaking in support of the passage of the bill, Senator Abdul Ningi (Bauchi Central), however, expressed concerns about the additional 50 billion naira earmarked for the payment of outstanding pensions and gratuities.

He urged the Senate Ad-Hoc Committee to conduct more rigorous oversight to ensure that the funds reach the rightful pension beneficiaries without delay.

President Bola Tinubu had submitted the 2025 Appropriation Bill for Rivers State to the National Assembly for consideration in May, following the suspension of the state’s House of Assembly.

According to a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Senator Goodwill Akpabio, the proposed budget totals ₦1.481 trillion, with major allocations aimed at revitalizing key sectors.

Recall that after months of political debacle between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Rivers State House of Assembly members who are loyal to the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in the state on March 18, 2025, and appointed Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (rtd) as Sole administrator to oversee the affairs of the state for the first six months before possible reinstatement of democratic government in Rivers.