Nigeria Red Cross paid a courtesy call to Champion Newspapers in Lagos

L-r … Management Secretary, Champion Newspapers Limited (CNL), Helen Ekeh; News Editor, Mrs. Chinwe Ifezulike- Odita, Public relations Officer, International Committee of the Red Cross, Aliy Dawobe; received a copy of Champion Newspapers from (CNL) Managing Editor, Kelvin Egerue; Communication Officer, Lagos State Branch, Nigerian Red Cross, Olushola Tejuosho; Daily Editor, Champion Newspapers Limited, Ugo Amadi, during the Courtesy visit of Nigeria Red Champion Newspapers in Lagos on 23/6/2025…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r …Public relations Officer, International Committee of the Red Cross, Aliy Dawobe; with Communication Officer, Lagos State Branch, Nigerian Red Cross, Olushola Tejuosho; during the Courtesy visit of Nigeria Red Champion Newspapers in Lagos on 23/6/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.