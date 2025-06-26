25.7 C
Lagos
June 26, 2025
Nigeria Red Cross paid a courtesy call to Champion Newspapers in Lagos

Members House of Rep Committee on Specialty Health-Care, public hearing with stakeholders…

Bigi Refreshes Nigerian Idol’s Top 5 for Unforgettable Showstopper Night

Why Ohakim Lost Re-Election And Why It Is Time For Owerri Zone…

Tinubu Signs  Four Tax Bills Into Law Today

We will continue to support  Nasarawa State in developmental projects say Tinubu

Presidency applauds Dangote Refinery’s fuel distribution plan, says it’s major boost to…

Workers’ welfare: NISTF boss calls for compliance with ECA

Rowdy session as Senate confirms non- indigene as Rivers’ electoral commission chairman

Nigeria Red Cross paid a courtesy call to Champion Newspapers in Lagos

by Peter Anayo

by Peter Anayo097

L-r … Management Secretary, Champion Newspapers Limited  (CNL), Helen Ekeh; News Editor, Mrs. Chinwe Ifezulike- Odita, Public relations Officer,  International Committee of the Red Cross, Aliy Dawobe;  received a copy of Champion Newspapers from  (CNL) Managing Editor, Kelvin Egerue; Communication Officer, Lagos State Branch, Nigerian Red Cross, Olushola Tejuosho;  Daily Editor, Champion Newspapers Limited, Ugo Amadi, during the  Courtesy visit of  Nigeria Red   Champion Newspapers in   Lagos on  23/6/2025…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r …Public relations Officer, International Committee of the Red Cross, Aliy Dawobe; with Communication Officer, Lagos State Branch, Nigerian Red Cross, Olushola Tejuosho; during the  Courtesy visit of  Nigeria Red   Champion Newspapers in   Lagos on  23/6/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

