NDIC: Senate confirms Sunday, Katata’s appointments

The Senate on Thursday, confirmed Mr Thompson Sunday for appointment as Managing Director and Dr Kabir Katata as Executive Director, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

Their confirmation followed consideration and adoption of report of Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions at plenary.

The report was presented by Chairman of the Committee, Sen . Abiru Adetokunbo (APC-Lagos).

Adetokunbo said the committee at the end of screening of the nominees, noted that the appointments were in accordance with provisions of the NDIC Act of 2023.

He said performances of the nominees during screening were indicative of their qualifications and suitability for appointments as managing director and executive director of the NDIC.

According to him, the nominees possessed the expertise, knowledge and professional experience to be appointed as managing director and executive director of NDIC.

Adetokunbo said there were no petitions received against their nominations, adding that they had been cleared by the Department of Security Service.

He said the committee after robust engagement with the nominees and being satisfied with their experiences, performance and academic qualifications, recommends that Senate confirm them.

The Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jubrin, who presided over plenary, commended the committee for the screening, saying that confirmation of the nominees would result in proper structure of the NDIC board.