25.7 C
Lagos
June 26, 2025
Trending now

Nigeria Red Cross paid a courtesy call to Champion Newspapers in Lagos

Members House of Rep Committee on Specialty Health-Care, public hearing with stakeholders…

Bigi Refreshes Nigerian Idol’s Top 5 for Unforgettable Showstopper Night

Why Ohakim Lost Re-Election And Why It Is Time For Owerri Zone…

Tinubu Signs  Four Tax Bills Into Law Today

We will continue to support  Nasarawa State in developmental projects say Tinubu

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, June 26, 2025

Presidency applauds Dangote Refinery’s fuel distribution plan, says it’s major boost to…

Workers’ welfare: NISTF boss calls for compliance with ECA

Rowdy session as Senate confirms non- indigene as Rivers’ electoral commission chairman

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Members House of Rep Committee on Specialty Health-Care, public hearing with stakeholders on three important Bills held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0104

L—R … Members of the Committee on Specialty Health –Care, Hon. Shehu  Daihatu, Hon Bello Hassan and Chairman Committee on Specialty Health-Care, Hon Alex Egbonna, during the  Members House of Representative Committee on Specialty Health-Care, Public  Hearing with Stakeholders, on three important  Bills, held at National Assembly in Abuja… PHOTO:  Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Trinity University 3rd Convocation lecture on Success is not a Degree held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

2025 May Day:  FCT NUJ Chairman Grace Ike salutes workers

Peter Anayo

Group photograph with executives of Parliamentary press corps at end of  year Stakeholders Engagement dinner in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO