Julius Berger wins Quality Assured Construction Company of the Year Award

Managing Director, Nigeria Railway Corporation, Dr. Kayode Opeifa (left), presenting the Award to the Regional Technical Manager, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, Mr. Thomas Christl at the event.

Foremost engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC has clinched the Quality Assured Construction Company of the Year Award.

At last weekend’s 11th edition of the Nigeria Transport Lecture and Awards event in Lagos, the Editor-in-Chief of Transport Day Newspaper, organisers of the event, Frank Kintum described Julius Berger as a solid trail blazer in quality work.

He said that as a company in a highly competitive sector, Julius Berger continues to display world-class know-how in the execution of assigned projects.

Kintum added: I wish to state without mincing words that the company’s signature projects abound across Nigeria to the extent that once you drive on a road constructed by Julius Berger, you easily know; and you enjoy the experience for several years, all because of its standard, quality and class.

Amidst intermitent applause from his audience made up of key stakeholders in the transport sector, the Editor-in-Chief declared that the Awards screening Committee was convinced that Julius Berger deserves to get the Award and such praises that will continue to inspire it to do more and encourage others to up their work, adding, “thank you for the good work, Julius Berger is doing a great work in the constructon sector and that makes them outsatnding”.

The Managing Director, Nigeria Railway Corporation, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, who presented the Award to the Regional Technical Manager, Region West, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, Mr. Thomas Christl aligned himself with Kintum.

He commended the company for quality works on the construction of roads, adding that, the efforts of the construction company Julius Berger Nigeria PLC cannot go unnoticed in terms of prompt delivery, good and durable roads that also helps in the transportation system of the country.

Julius Berger Nigeria PLC was commended for being at the forefront of infrastructure development in Nigeria.

According to Opeifa, Julius Berger is recognised as a frontier in the construction system in Nigeria, stressing “continue to keep up the good work”.

In an appreciative speech, Christl praised the organisers of the event and expressed the company’s appreciation for considering JBN worthy of the unique Award.

He said, as it is known, Julius Berger will always maintain its globally acclaimed quality standard as we continue to transform challenges on the sites into tangible opportunities for the good of all.

The annual Nigeria Transport Lecture usually features industry participants from both public and private sectors.

It serves as an avenue for industry stakeholders to meet and deliberate on contemporary issues affecting the inudustry and how to find lasting solutions to the issues rising from it.

As for the key speaker, Opeifa, his paper, which focused mainly on the transportation modules and the challenges they face, identified possible solutions, saying that this can be achieved by the implementation of policy reforms, long-term strategies such as the transition to gas and electric buses. Every road designed should have a space for parking to avoid traffic on the roads, which is one of the challenges we are facing in some states, especially Lagos state, he concluded.

Dignitaries that graced the occasion include; the Lagos State Governor represented by the State Chief Vehicle Inspection Officer, Akin George Fashola, Commanding Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (Lagos and Ogun States), Assistant Corp Marshal Ann Oladayo and the Dean of Lagos State University School of Transport and Logistics, Prof Charles Asinime.

Team Julius Berger included Region West‘s Regional Technical Manager, Mr. Christl, Oghenerhaye Mercy and Ogunyemi Mobolaji, both of the MRO.