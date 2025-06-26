23.2 C
Lagos
June 27, 2025
Trending now

Capacity building workshop on the use of social media cohesion data held…

Inaugural Meeting of Ad-hoc Committee to investigate implementation of CNG at Nat’l…

House of Reps Committee , public hearing on Alternative Education at Nat’l…

Sanwo-Olu at 60: Makinde, Aiyedatiwa, Dangote, others grace occasion

Demolition of Next Foods Building: Lagos govt begins probe of Obi’s allegation

Benue Genocide: Is Atiku for us or against us?

NDIC: Senate confirms Sunday, Katata’s appointments

INEC fixes August 16 for by-elections across Nigeria

Julius Berger wins Quality Assured Construction Company of the Year Award

ICRC, NAN deepen ties to spotlight humanitarian crises in Nigeria

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Inaugural Meeting of Ad-hoc Committee to investigate implementation of CNG at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0106
From left… Member House of Representatives Ad-Hoc committee on CNG Implementation, Abdul Kadri Rahis Chairman of the committee, Hon Jaha Usman and the Clerk of the committee Mr Tordue Nyiyse, during the Inaugural Meeting of the Ad-hoc Committee to investigate the implementation of the CNG at the National Assembly in Abuja today… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Int’l Non Governmental Organization, roundtable interactive session on humanitarian crises in South-East of Nigeria held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

President Bola Tinubu presentation of 2025 Budget Proposal at Nat’l Assembly Complex in Abuja

Peter Anayo

10th anniversary of Association of Yuruba Traditional Leaders/Obas Norther State , FTC, Swearing in of New Elected Executives , investiture of Life Patron, held in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO