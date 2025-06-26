Inaugural Meeting of Ad-hoc Committee to investigate implementation of CNG at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

From left… Member House of Representatives Ad-Hoc committee on CNG Implementation, Abdul Kadri Rahis Chairman of the committee, Hon Jaha Usman and the Clerk of the committee Mr Tordue Nyiyse, during the Inaugural Meeting of the Ad-hoc Committee to investigate the implementation of the CNG at the National Assembly in Abuja today… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2