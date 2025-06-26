ICRC, NAN deepen ties to spotlight humanitarian crises in Nigeria

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) have underscored the importance of strengthening their collaboration in amplifying humanitarian stories and enhancing awareness around conflict-affected communities in Nigeria.

The organisations reaffirmed their commitment during a strategic visit to NAN’s Lagos office by the ICRC’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Aliyu Dawobe, on Tuesday in Lagos.

Dawobe emphasised the importance of media engagement in human rights, bringing attention to vulnerable communities, particularly in North-Eastern Nigeria where conflict has continued for years.

“Red Cross is mandated to protect the dignity of people affected by armed conflict and violence in the world,” he said.

According to him, in Nigeria, the organisation’s focus has largely been in the North-East, where the humanitarian needs are greatest.

Dawobe highlighted some of the ICRC’s humanitarian interventions in Nigeria, including healthcare for malnourished children and pregnant women, with the most recent, an 80-bed stabilisation centre for malnourished children in Damaturu, Yobe State.

Others are: food assistance, provision of clean drinking water, cash for livelihood, emergency assistance and family reunifications for those separated by conflict.

He noted that the ICRC and NAN had maintained a good relationship, with the latter supporting the Red Cross’ humanitarian efforts.

“News agencies are not just news media for us. It’s also a collaborative agency that we have been working with as the ICRC.

“We have also worked with NAN in places where there is need; where we pitch our stories to reporters and then move them to these places, so that they will have access to hidden stories.

“We rely on credible media organisations like NAN to help us tell these critical stories,” he said.

Dawobe said the ICRC was organising a first aid training for the media, adding that the training, which kicked off on June 23 would end on June 28.

The Communication Officer, Nigerian Red Cross, Lagos Branch, Mr Olushola Tejuosho, emphasised the organisation’s role in first aid training, emergency response and welfare support.

Tejuosho said the Red Cross, irrespective of armed conflicts, worked with national and international partners to assist the vulnerable, adding that they were the first responders during emergencies in the state.

“Our volunteers, over one million nationwide, operate on a strictly voluntary basis,” he said.

Tejuosho also commended NAN for supporting the NRC’s activities over the years.

In response, NAN’s Head of Lagos Operations, Mr Adeleye Ajayi, commended the ICRC’s life-saving and humanitarian activities both nationally and internationally.

Ajayi, who is also the Chairman of Lagos Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, urged the Red Cross not to relax its efforts in carrying out the organisation’s principles and duties.

He assured the ICRC of NAN’s continuous support to its efforts, adding that talking with the agency was synonymous with talking to all media houses.

Ajayi noted that the agency’s extensive national reach made it an ideal partner for humanitarian storytelling.

“We have a group of more than 500 reporters and editors, seasoned editors, seasoned controllers,” he said.

Also, the Head of Editorial Operations at NAN, Mrs Ifeyinwa Omowole, said the meeting was evident of the Red Cross’ humanitarian efforts and a step in ensuring they receive the visibility and support they need to make lasting impact.

Omowole, who was also a former President of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, commended the ICRC for the training.

She assured the ICRC that the skills the reporters would receive at the training would help them respond properly during emergencies.(NAN)