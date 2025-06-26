23.2 C
Lagos
June 27, 2025
Trending now

Capacity building workshop on the use of social media cohesion data held…

Inaugural Meeting of Ad-hoc Committee to investigate implementation of CNG at Nat’l…

House of Reps Committee , public hearing on Alternative Education at Nat’l…

Sanwo-Olu at 60: Makinde, Aiyedatiwa, Dangote, others grace occasion

Demolition of Next Foods Building: Lagos govt begins probe of Obi’s allegation

Benue Genocide: Is Atiku for us or against us?

NDIC: Senate confirms Sunday, Katata’s appointments

INEC fixes August 16 for by-elections across Nigeria

Julius Berger wins Quality Assured Construction Company of the Year Award

ICRC, NAN deepen ties to spotlight humanitarian crises in Nigeria

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

House of Reps Committee , public hearing on Alternative Education at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0106

From left… Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Alternative Education, Hon Ibrahim  Almustapha, member of the committee, Hon Olatunji Akinosi and Director of Finance and  Account, National Population Commission  ( NPC), during a public hearing on Alternative Education at the National Assembly in Abuja today.

From left… Member House of Representatives Committee on Alternative Education, Prince Olaide Lateef, Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Alternative Education, Hon Ibrahim Almustapha and a member of the committee, Hon Olatunji Akinosi, during a public hearing on Alternative Education at the National Assembly in Abuja today… PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Chief (Dr) Rasaki Akanni Okoya @ 85th  Birthday Celebration in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos 2025 Chrism Mass at Holy Cross Cathedral held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Committee’s investigative meeting with stakeholders held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO