House of Reps Committee , public hearing on Alternative Education at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

From left… Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Alternative Education, Hon Ibrahim Almustapha, member of the committee, Hon Olatunji Akinosi and Director of Finance and Account, National Population Commission ( NPC), during a public hearing on Alternative Education at the National Assembly in Abuja today.

From left… Member House of Representatives Committee on Alternative Education, Prince Olaide Lateef, Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Alternative Education, Hon Ibrahim Almustapha and a member of the committee, Hon Olatunji Akinosi, during a public hearing on Alternative Education at the National Assembly in Abuja today… PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2