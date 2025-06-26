Demolition of Next Foods Building: Lagos govt begins probe of Obi’s allegation

IBRAHIM QUADRI

In a bid to unravel the authorities responsible for the demolition of Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi’s brother property in Lagos State, the State Government has directed the Permanent Secretary, Office of Urban Development, Arc. Gbolahan Oki to request a full investigation by the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, into the matter.

This was contained in a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso titled, ‘Clarificatíon on demolition of property.’

The move by the State Government came on the heels of Daily Champion’s findings on Wednesday over the claim by Obi that State Government unlawfully demolished his brother’s property.

The probe is expected to help clarify the circumstances surrounding the demolition and ensure that necessary actions are taken.

Peter Obi, had criticized an alleged forceful takeover of a Lagos property belonging to Next Foods Limited, which his younger brother, Ndibe Obi, is the majority shareholder.

Bulldozers demolished the property located at number 57, Oduduwa Crescent in the Ikeja GRA of Lagos State, beginning from Monday, June 23, 2025 and June 24, 2025.

However, in its reaction, the State Government said, “it is compelled to address the recent allegations made by Mr. Peter Obi regarding the demolition of a property belonging to his brother. We wish to categorically state that the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) or any other arm of the Lagos State Government did not carry out the said demolition.

“Dr. Olajide Abiodun Babatunde, Special Adviser, eGIS & Urban Development, who supervises LASBCA, has confirmed that the agency was not involved in the demolition. We find it disturbing that Mr. Peter Obi would make such allegations without verifying the facts.

“The Lagos State Government is committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety and security of all residents. We will not tolerate any acts of lawlessness or violations of extant laws. Any individual or group found involved in such acts will be brought to justice.

“We urge the public to disregard Mr. Peter Obi’s claims and rest assured that the Lagos State Government will continue to work tirelessly to maintain law and order in our great state. We will not be swayed by baseless allegations or attempts to discredit our efforts.

“Furthermore, we have directed the Permanent Secretary, Office of Urban Development, Arc. Gbolahan Owodunni Oki, FNIA, to request a full investigation by the Lagos State Building Control Agency into this matter. This investigation will help clarify the circumstances surrounding the demolition and ensure that any necessary actions are taken.

“The Lagos State Government welcomes everyone to live and work in the state, and we assure all residents of our continued commitment to their safety and well-being,” Omotoso noted.

It would be recalled that the property in question changed ownership in 2011 from Salisu Mohammed, Emmanuel Akinbayo Campbel, Rook and Co who are the assignors, to Next Foods Limited as assignees.

According to the Deeds of Assignment prepared by Emeka Okpoko, Next Foods Limited’s lawyer, they took possession of the property on April 4, 2011, after the payment of N280 million.

On June 20th 2025, the security man guarding the property, Babagana Abubakiri, was served a letter by the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 2 Headquarters in Onikan, Lagos, accusing him of forceful entry into the property he had been guarding since 2011.

The ground of the demolition was based on an alleged judgment that granted ownership of the property to one Deborah Olorunlogbon.

The controversy, however, is that while Deborah Olorunlogbon was listed as the claimant in the case, the defendant was listed as an “unknown person.”

Hence, the case was treated as a case of illegal encroachment, according to sources.

But Obi’s younger brother, whose company had been in control of the property since 2011 when they acquired it, was unaware of the case until bulldozers arrived.

While the demolition was going on, Obi arrived at the scene at about 9:30 am on June 24.

He notified the site contractor that the property belonged to Next Foods Limited, of which his younger brother is the majority shareholder, not an “unknown person”.

He also advised the site contractor to stop further demolition as a court injunction had already been secured.

He insisted on remaining at the premises until the court documents arrived and were served on them.

Obi later received the documents and handed them over to the contractor, which barred the continuation of the demolition.

He later briefed journalists after initial fierce resistance by an agent of the claimant, who didn’t want media coverage of the demolition.

Obi said: “This is a property that belongs to Next Foods Limited which my brother is the majority shareholder. Yesterday (Monday), he called me frantically. He said some people had jumped into his company’s property and had removed the roof, and were demolishing the property.

He didn’t know what was happening. When he asked them, they said they had a court injunction as owners of the property.

“I told him I was on my way to Abuja for a meeting yesterday. I’m going to come here from Abuja today. And I came back with a flight this morning, drove to this place to find the house that is in this place being demolished. And I asked the people why? They said they have a court injunction that shows that they own the property. I asked them to show me the document to see whom they sued. I saw the court papers, and it says they sued an ‘unknown person.’

“How can you see a house that has been built and you say you are suing an unknown person? Can you see the rascality in this country? Can you see what is happening in this country? We are talking about foreign investors; look at what they are doing to local investors.”

Obi continued: “I asked them who the person claiming ownership of the property was and they said they were just hired by somebody, that they have a court order, and the police are involved.

“I asked another man who came here, and he said he is not the owner. That he is acting for somebody. He is the second person. I am waiting for the owner. Let him come and tell me how he obtained the house. The owner must appear and bring their document for verification. They are laying claim to something; they went and sued an unknown person. A property like this cannot be owned by an unknown person. It’s owned by a company.”

Also, Emeka Okpoko, the lawyer to Next Foods Limited, the owners of the property, said he became aware of the case on Friday, June 20, after some persons came to effect possession.

He said: “Just this last Friday (June 20), we were called upon that some people came here to take possession. We never knew about the pendency of any suit at all. The suit was filed against persons unknown.

“What we did was to quickly go to the registry to see the process filed, that is, which process they relied upon to come to this place. We got it, only to discover that they came by originating summons, and they are even claiming possession, not claiming ownership.

“We then made copies of all those processes and worked all through Friday. On Monday, we filed our application, which was yesterday (June 23) for joinder, that is, let us be joined in the case as parties. And we attached affidavits where we annexed copies of materials, documents showing that we truly owned the house.

“We attached the Deeds of Assignment, we attached the Certificate of Occupancy, and every document to show that we genuinely own the house. We also filed a separate application, seeking to set aside that order of the court because the order was obtained without the court knowing that other persons own the property, because they just sued an unknown person.

“I can assure you that if you go through the evidence of service, what they did, they would paste a court process, snap it, remove it and go back to the court to file evidence that they have effected service.

“We attached all those things in our application seeking to set aside that judgment. We also filed an application setting aside further execution. We have an injunction pending the hearing of the suit. We also have a prayer where we are asking the court to convert the case to pleadings so that everybody will file their own side of the story. And the court will take a plenary session and hear us out.”