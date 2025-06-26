29.3 C
Lagos
June 26, 2025
Trending now

Court sentences gospel singer Ajayi to death for murder of corps member

Nigeria Red Cross paid a courtesy call to Champion Newspapers in Lagos

Members House of Rep Committee on Specialty Health-Care, public hearing with stakeholders…

Bigi Refreshes Nigerian Idol’s Top 5 for Unforgettable Showstopper Night

Why Ohakim Lost Re-Election And Why It Is Time For Owerri Zone…

Tinubu Signs  Four Tax Bills Into Law Today

We will continue to support  Nasarawa State in developmental projects say Tinubu

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, June 26, 2025

Presidency applauds Dangote Refinery’s fuel distribution plan, says it’s major boost to…

Workers’ welfare: NISTF boss calls for compliance with ECA

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Court sentences gospel singer Ajayi to death for murder of corps member

by Editor064

 

 

A high court in Lafia, Nasarawa state, has sentenced Timileyin Ajayi, a gospel singer, to death by hanging for killing Salome Adaidu, a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) who was allegedly his girlfriend.

 

 

Simon Aboki, the judge, pronounced Ajayi guilty of culpable homicide punishable by death, in line with Section 221 of the Penal Code of northern Nigeria.

 

In January, Ajayi had confessed to murdering Adaidu in a fit of anger after she allegedly cheated on him. He also showed no remorse.

 

“I didn’t plan to kill her. She is always cheating; she hides most things from me. I discovered she was cheating when I saw her phone; so, I got angry seeing her chat with other guys, and that’s why I killed her,” he said.

 

Stay ahead with the latest updates! Join The ConclaveNG on WhatsApp and Telegram for real-time news alerts, breaking stories, and exclusive content delivered straight to your phone. Don’t miss a headline — subscribe now!

 

 

 

Related posts

MNJTF Neutralize 15 More Terrorists As Clearance Operation Continues In Kukawa

Editor

Rivers cult war claims 3 lives, 3 suspects arrested

Peter Anayo

Murder of Anambra lawmaker: Indigenes demand overhaul of police,  vow to protest escape of two suspects from police custody

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO