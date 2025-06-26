Bigi Refreshes Nigerian Idol’s Top 5 for Unforgettable Showstopper Night

The Nigerian Idol Season 10 took a thrilling turn on Sunday with the highly anticipated Showstopper Edition, proudly sponsored by Bigi, the go-to refreshing soft drink brand loved by millions. With just five contestants remaining in the competition, the night was nothing short of unforgettable: a perfect blend of music, passion and showmanship.

Hosted live on Africa Magic, the Showstopper Edition brought high-octane energy to the stage as the top five contestants pushed beyond their limits to earn a place in the finals. Every performance was a proof to the transformative power of music, and Bigi was there to fuel the moments with boldness and refreshment.

Opening the night was none other than one of Nigeria’s finest artists, Ric Hassani, who lit up the stage with an electrifying performance of his hit single ‘Isokuso’ from his Lagos Loverboy album.

Miki took the audience on an electrifying journey with his stirring performance of Beyoncé’s ‘Spirit’. Raymu followed with a magical delivery of David Guetta’s ‘Titanium’, while Lawrence wowed the crowd for the second time this season with Michael Jackson’s timeless classic ‘Black or White’.

Purp, the last woman standing, gave it her all with a powerful, effortless performance of Aretha Franklin’s ‘Respect’. Judge Omawumi was moved to exclaim, “What a man can do, a woman can do better!”

Closing the night was Brammy, whose energetic rendition of Chris Brown’s ‘Yeah!’ had everyone on their feet.

With just a few weeks left to crown the next Nigerian Idol, the stakes have never been higher. Fans are encouraged to keep voting, keep cheering and keep refreshing with Bigi, the perfect partner for every thrilling performance.

Stay tuned as the journey continues. Catch Nigerian Idol Season 10 every Sunday at 7 PM (WAT) on DStv Channel 196 and GOtv Channel 49.