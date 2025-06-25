Tinubu  calls for strong and effective opposition to strengthen Nigeria’s Democracy

Favour Ishember, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reiterated his resolve to be committed to a strong and effective opposition as a pillar of democratic development, as he called on opposition political parties to regroup and offer constructive engagement in the national interest

Speaking at the project commissioning of Wole Soyinka Way Interchange Bridge located along Arterial Road N20 across the Outer Northern Expressway popularly referred to as Kubwa express, the President warnend that the current disarray among opposition ranks undermines Nigeria’s democracy.

Represented by the Senate President Godswill Akpabio said

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, is very interested in seeing a vibrant opposition. It seldom seems when he sees the way the opposition in Nigeria is in disarray as a true democrat, he would like to see a very vibrant opposition in the country.”

The President referenced recent defections from opposition parties to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), including that of Senator Neda Imasuen from the Labour Party, describing the move as a symbolic reflection of the growing fractures within the opposition.

“So it’s not only the PDP that is in disarray. Even the Labour Party is cracked. And people who are strong members of the Labour Party are angling to run Nigeria when they cannot put a small political party like that in order,” Akpabio said.

Tinubu congratulated Imasuen on his defection to the APC and reaffirmed that the ruling party remains open to all Nigerians committed to national progress.

He comended the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration for executing transformative infrastructure projects under the leadership of FCT Minister, Barrister. Nyesom Wike.

“This interchange is a magnificent piece of engineering a testament to our unwavering commitment to progress and a beacon of our collective aspiration for a more connected and prosperous Federal Capital Territory,” he said.

Nothing that the interchange is a strategic response to rising traffic congestion, aimed at improving safety and daily commute for residents of Abuja. “This bridge will unlock new opportunities for commerce, reduce travel time, and contribute directly to increased productivity and a better quality of life for all who traverse these routes.”

President Tinubu, praised the dedication of contractors, engineers, and laborers for delivering the project on time and to high standards.

“Our Renewed Hope Agenda is built on the bedrock of robust infrastructure. A nation’s arteries must be strong, clear, and efficient to pump life into its economy,” the President’s statement read.

He commended the FCT Minister’s pace and volume of developmental projects, describing it as unprecedented. “It is very rare to see a ministry invite the President for 17 good days not just to flag-off but to commission quality projects,” he said, adding that the FCT has experienced a visible transformation under Wike.

“What is happening in the FCT is what people would say even the blind can see. But the blind would notice potholes on the road. FCT has turned around. We are proud,” he stated.

Earlier, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike challenged anyone to prove that the roads and bridges commissioned so far were completed by past governments.

“Let anybody challenge the FCT Administration that any of these roads or bridges we are commissioning were completed by any past administration,” he said. “From 2010 to 2023, if anyone can say, ‘We started and finished this project,’ let them speak up. But I know nobody will say that.”

The Minister thanked the National Assembly for approving budget allocations that are being fully implemented in the FCT.

With six days of inaugurations still to go, Wike said the momentum would not be slow. “Tomorrow, you Senate President Akpabio are representing Mr. President again. Incidentally, you flagged off the Kugbo Bus Terminal. Now it’s ready.”

Wike assured that the transformation of the FCT was a collective achievement involving the Executive, the National Assembly, and hardworking Nigerians.

“FCT is working, yes. FCT is doing well, yes. But there are those behind it President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Assembly led by the Senate President and Speaker,” Wike declared to applause.

Earlier in her vote of thanks,, FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, affirmed that the credit of these numerous achievements goes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to infrastructural development.

“This project stands as a testament to his dedication to improving the transportation network and easing the daily commute of millions of Nigerians,” she stressed.

Dr Mahmoud urged users to commit to maintaining and utilizing these infrastructures responsibly, ensuring they serve generations to come.