SystemSpecs to Celebrate Nigeria’s Brightest Young Tech Innovators at the 2025 CDEC Awards Ceremony

SystemSpecs, one of Africa’s leading technology Group, will host the grand finale and awards ceremony of its 2025 Children’s Day Essay Competition (CDEC) on Friday, June 27.

In a compelling convergence of youthful brilliance, an unwavering commitment to national development and a strategic commitment to corporate social responsibility, the virtual event is set to be grand in scale, rich in insight, and profound in impact – spotlighting some of Nigeria’s most promising young minds and their transformative ideas.

Now in its sixth year, the CDEC has grown into a flagship platform for nurturing creativity, innovation, and civic responsibility among Nigerian children aged 9 to 16. This year’s theme, “How I Would Use Technology to Mobilise My Peers for a Greater Nigeria,” inspired thousands of submissions from across the country. It has challenged children to think boldly, work collaboratively, and propose innovative solutions to national challenges – laying the groundwork for a future where they are not just observers to change, but active co-creators of a more just, connected, and visionary society.

The keynote address will be delivered by Oladiwura Oladepo, Executive Director of Technology for Social Change and Development (Tech4Dev), an award-winning social entrepreneur and leading advocate for digital inclusion across Africa. Known for empowering thousands through transformative tech education programmes, she will speak on harnessing peer influence and technology as tools for inclusive and sustainable national development.

The ceremony will feature two distinct youth-led panel sessions, offering fresh, firsthand perspectives on the 2025 CDEC theme. These discussions will delve deeper into how young people are leveraging technology to mobilise their peers, tackle social challenges, and actively contribute to shaping Nigeria’s future. Adding a broader societal dimension, a distinguished adult panel will reflect on the critical role that families, educators, and communities play in nurturing the next generation of innovators and changemakers.

Other highlights include vibrant musical performances, exciting giveaways, and interactive activities for the online audience.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mrs. Bukola Adeboye, Executive Director, Corporate Services at SystemSpecs, noted: “We are not just celebrating talent. We are building a generation of holistic children – thinkers, creators, builders – who can leverage technology not only for personal success but for collective impact. Through CDEC, we have created a platform where children are taught to lead, to collaborate, and to understand the power of their voices in shaping the future of Nigeria.”

She added: “This is why our focus goes beyond the essay competition. We are deliberately engaging young minds in deep, transformative conversations around technology, civic responsibility, and national development – regardless of the paths they choose in life. Whether they become doctors, artists, engineers, or entrepreneurs, we want them to understand the unifying potential of technology and their responsibility in driving change. These children are not just the future – they are the foundation of a better Nigeria we are building today.”

With every edition of CDEC, SystemSpecs reaffirms its role as a technology company that takes Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibility seriously, not only by developing platforms and infrastructure, but by investing in people. The organisation is playing the long game: raising intellectual capital, creating safe spaces for youth expression, and empowering children to see themselves as agents of sustainable progress.

The 2025 CDEC Awards Ceremony will be livestreamed to a global audience. Viewers can expect a truly engaging experience, marked by insightful discourse, inspiring performances, and purposeful celebration.

SystemSpecs is a leading African technology group with over 33 years of industry experience. The company invests in and manages software technology businesses across sectors, delivering leadership, advisory, and strategic services. SystemSpecs is the parent company of Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL), HumanManager Limited (HML), SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited (STSL), and SystemSpecs Deelaa Limited. Its mission is to design and deploy holistic software solutions that empower individuals and institutions to thrive within today’s financial ecosystem and tomorrow’s digital future.