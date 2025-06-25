Senate urges FG to investigate Mokwa flood disaster

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

Senate Tuesday at plenary urged the federal government to investigate the disastrous flooding that claimed over 700 lives and destroyed properties worth N10billion in Mokwa, Niger State last month.

Senate’s resolution to this effect, followed motion sponsored by Senator Peter Jiya ( PDP Niger South ) and 21 others during plenary.

Jiya, who said about 700 lives and N10billion worth of properties belonging to both public and private individuals were lost in the May 29 and 30 floods, noted that such solutions include improved and sustainable flood control infrastructure and early warning systems to forestall future occurrences.

The lawmakers also called for the dredging of rivers to allow for free flow of water, as well as prompt resettlement of people living along both active and inactive river paths and banks, water channels and erosion -prone areas.

He said: “In the early days of this administration in 2023, vide a correspondence from my office, the Ecological Fund Office (the fund) was informed of the need to carry out urgent works at the inactive River ways in Mokwa and Kutigi towns respectively, areas probe to flooding but the fund is yet to make progress in this regard despite earlier warnings issued by NIMET of imminent head rainfall and flooding in vulnerable parts of the country, including Niger State.”

In addition, the senators urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts to provide additional food and other relief materials such as medical care, temporary shelters, clean water and other relief packages as those pledged and delivered during the visit of Vice President Kashim Shettima in the wake of the flood have been exhausted due to the magnitude of the impact on the people.

They further mandated the Joint Committee on Works, Housing and Urban Development to visit the affected communities to carry out on-the-spot assessment of the disaster and monitor implementation of the government’s relief packages.

A minute’s silence was observed by the lawmakers in honour of the deceased.

Fielding questions from journalists, Senator Jiya said only 300 out of over 1000 lives lost to the flood were recovered, while a total of 700 corpses could not be found.

