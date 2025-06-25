Reps inuagurate Ad-hoc C’ttee on killing of 12 travellers in Mangu, Plateau

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives has inaugurated an Ad-hoc Committee on the Killing of 12 Travellers in Mangu Plateau State on Friday May 20, 2025 by yet to be identified assailants.

Chairman of the House Committee Hon.Dr Wale Ahmed said that the House panel is determined to investigate the cause of the mayhem in Mangu Plateau State and provide comprehensive report with actionable recommendations on its findings.

He said that the House panel is prepared to conduct an on the site visit to the ‘locus in quo’ with a view to meeting with the stakeholders and affected persons and families of the victims.

The House Committee he further hinted will investigate and collect data and analyse same on the latest killing in Plateau and the remote and proximate cause of the mayhem.

The lawmaker who represents Agege Federal Constituency of Lagos State in the green chamber said that the task before the House Committee is about the lives and safety of our citizens.

He charged members of the House Committee to exhibit the highest level of integrity and dedication and assured that they would work with relevant security authorities to unravel the root cause of the killing.

It would be recalled that the media had reported that twelve travellers among the 31 occupants of a Quan’ Pan bound coaster bus traveling from Basawa in Zaria Kaduna State were intercepted and killed by unknown assailants on Friday June 20,2023 in Mangu Plateau State while others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

