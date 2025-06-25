Our new Imo is here, Uzodimma declares

…Says State holds promise as destination for economic development

The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has expressed optimism about the future of the State, citing the progress made by his administration in the past five years and six months, and the potential for further development.

Senator Uzodimma gave the promise, Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at the hallowed Chambers of the Imo State House of Assembly where he presented a “State of the State Address” to the people.

He explained that the level of work done by his administration in all critical sectors, including programmes that have the potential to attract global attention to Imo State in the nearest future give him the confidence that the Imo State of our collective dream is already at hand.

The Governor who assured the citizens that Imo State is safe, caring and in the hands of experienced, honest and ambitious leadership, enjoined all to join hands with government to build a brighter future for Imo State.

He expressed gratitude to members of the Imo State House of Assembly for their unwavering support in his administration’s efforts to develop the State, and further commended the lawmakers for their collaborative approach, which has enabled the government to implement key projects aimed at boosting the State’s economy and improving the lives of its citizens.

Some notable achievements mentioned in the address include; the completion of over 120 roads, construction of the Imo International Conference Centre (now Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Centre), construction of Flyover at the Assumpta Roundabout and the training of over 100,000 youths in digital skills through the Skill-Up Imo Programme.

The Governor who hinted that most of the projects including the newly completed Owerri-Mbaise- Obowo- Umuahia road will be commissioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in August, also thanked Mr President for his support that made most of the projects realisable.

Specifically, he appreciated the President for approving a new Federal University to be cited in Okigwe for Imo State, with a take off grant of N30billion.

Governor Uzodimma also highlighted improvements in healthcare infrastructure and Services, implementation of Imo Health Insurance Scheme, as well as the revitalisation of the Civil Service and Public Institutions.

He further disclosed that his administration has also reduced the State debt profile from N259 billion in 2020 to N99billion in 2025; while the IGR has grown from N400 billion in 2020 to nearly N4billion in 2025 as a result of prudent financial management.

This, he said, attracted the interest of development partners and sub-national government to support the government in her development efforts.

While expressing gratitude to the people for their support, he emphasised his administration’s commitment to delivering benefits to the citizen, urging Imo people to support the efforts to make the State the destination for socio-economic development.

“As you know, I have always maintained that I have a covenant with God to serve the people of Imo State with honesty, integrity, and transparency. I have held firmly to this commitment since I took oath of office on January 15, 2020,” he stated, assuring that Imo is in a good state of health and making progress in virtually all frontiers.

Earlier, the Speaker Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Chike Olemgbe welcomed the Governor and his entourage to their Chambers and lauded him for his superlative performance in all areas, noting that the State under his leadership has been transformed in many areas.

Olemgbe who also reeled out the numerous projects executed by the Governor also said that the House has enjoyed a good working relationship with him.

The highpoint of the meeting was the vote of implicit confidence which the House passed on the Governor for his performance both in Imo and throughout the country as an All Progressives Congress leader following a motion moved by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu, which includes the endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office.

The event was attended by key government officials, members of the National Assembly from Imo State, serving ministers, traditional rulers, members of the Imo State Elders Council business moguls, political party leaders, Women Leaders, youth Leaders, leaders of organizations, among others.