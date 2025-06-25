NMDPRA rolls out new Lubricant Importation Module to Enhance quality and safety

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Authority Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr. Farouk Ahmed, has emphasized the importance of quality and safety in lubricant importation.

Delivering a keynote address, Wednesday at a workshop on NMDPRA requirements for lubricant importation in Abuja, Ahmed noted that the workshop is a vital platform for dialogue, learning, and alignment among industry stakeholders.

Engr Faruk hinted that the NMDPRA has developed a Lubricant Importation Module on the Lube Oil Blending Plant (LOBP) Portal, designed to simplify the application, approval, and monitoring process for lubricant imports.

The Executive Chief executive explained that the digital platform is integrated with the Nigeria Customs Service BÓdugwu platform, ensuring seamless import clearance, real-time data tracking, and improved compliance enforcement.

He added that the initiative is expected to benefit various stakeholders in the industry, including:Importers as its Faster approvals, better transparency, and clearer expectations.

Engr. Farouk reiterated that the initiative enhanced oversight to identify products that can be produced locally, creating a level playing field for businesses.

Most importantly, it Improved accountability and shared responsibility for upholding the integrity of the Nigerian market.

“This workshop is not just another meeting; it is a vital platform for dialogue, learning, and alignment. Together, we are taking a significant step toward building a more transparent, efficient, and quality-driven lubricant importation process—one that reflects the shared vision of a more resilient and self-sufficient petroleum industry in Nigeria”.

“As many of you are aware, the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 mandates the NMDPRA to ensure that all petroleum products, including lubricants, meet strict quality and safety standards. We take this responsibility seriously as poor-quality lubricants do more than damage engines—they damage trust, hurt productivity, and create unnecessary economic waste”.

Ahmed emphasized that compliance with the requirements is mandatory and encouraged stakeholders to participate fully in the initiative. He appreciated the contributions of various partners, including the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Nigeria Customs Service, and the HPPITI Directorate, in developing the initiative.

The NMDPRA’s initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s industrialization agenda, aimed at reducing over-reliance on imports and promoting local capacity.

Ahmed noted that the initiative is designed to strengthen the industry, ensure only high-quality products circulate in the market, and promote local production.

“Let me be clear—this initiative is not designed to restrict trade. Rather, it is meant to strengthen our industry, ensure only high-quality products circulate in the market, and align with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s industrialization agenda to reduce over-reliance on imports and promote local capacity”.

“As we embark on this journey, we ask for your full cooperation and participation. This is a platform for engagement, learning, and collaboration. Ask questions, seek clarity, and share your feedback. The NMDPRA is here to support you. But let me emphasize—compliance with these requirements is mandatory”.

On his part, the Executive Secretary of the Lubricant Producers Association of Nigeria (LPAN), Emeka Obidike, expressed concerns about the potential impact of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA)’s new policy on lubricant importation.

According to Obidike, the policy could have far-reaching consequences for the local lubricant industry, including job losses, reduced investment, and increased crime rates.

Notably the LPAN has raised several concerns about the policy, including:Negative Impact on Local Industry; saying that the policy could lead to the closure of existing plants, killing the growth recorded in the sector and setting back the lubricant policy of the Federal Government.

And tha there will be job losses, as Over 200,000 direct jobs could be affected, leading to increased crime rates. The policy could dissuade further investment in the lubricant industry, and increased breakdown of Machinery. This , he said wil lead to Low-quality lubricants imported into the country which could lead to increased breakdowns of machinery.

However , the Secretary envisage an unfavorable market advantage, as he explained that the policy could create an unfavorable market advantage for imported lubricants.

Thus, the LPAN called on the NMDPRA to review the policy and consider the potential impact on the local industry. Obidike emphasized the importance of protecting the local industry and promoting backward integration, in line with the current administration’s Renewed Hope agenda.

However, the LPAN has pledged its commitment to working with the NMDPRA to find a solution that benefits the industry and promotes economic growth. Obidike expressed confidence in the agency’s ability to proffer an effective solution to the dilemma facing the industry.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the meeting,The Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, B.A. Adeniyi, emphasized the need for a streamlined process for lubricant importation in Nigeria.

Adeniyi noted that the Nigerian Customs Service is committed to implementing government fiscal policies and facilitating customs clearance.

Adeniyi highlighted the importance of collaboration between the Nigerian Customs Service and the NMDPRA in regulating the importation of lubricants. He emphasized that the NMDPRA has the responsibility of ensuring that imported lubricants meet the required standards.

The Assistant CG also emphasized the importance of promoting local content in the lubricant industry. He noted that the President’s emphasis on local content is in line with the country’s goal of increasing domestic production and reducing reliance on imports.

Adeniyi highlighted several benefits of streamlining lubricant importation, including:Increased Local Production. Streamlining lubricant importation could lead to increased local production, creating jobs and stimulating economic growth.

He reiterated that streamlining lubricant importation could also lead to improved quality of lubricants in the market, reducing the risk of damage to vehicles and machinery. He added that streamlining lubricant importation could also lead to enhanced revenue for the government through increased taxes and duties.

The Nigerian Customs Service is committed to working with the NMDPRA and other stakeholders to streamline lubricant importation and promote local content. By working together, the agencies can ensure that the lubricant industry contributes to the country’s economic growth and development

The NMDPRA’s workshop on lubricant importation requirements marks a significant step towards building a more transparent, efficient, and quality-driven lubricant importation process in Nigeria. The initiative is expected to have a positive impact on the industry, promoting local production, improving product quality, and enhancing compliance enforcement.