Nigerian Navy decorates seven officers with new ranks

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

The Nigerian Navy Tuesday marked a significant milestone in the careers of seven exceptional officers, promoting them to the rank of Lieutenant Commander.
The decoration ceremony took place at Naval Headquarters, Abuja

Commodore Adams-Aliu, Nigerian Navy’s Director of Information in a statement said the event, known as the “shipping of stripes,” recognised the officers’ dedication, leadership, and commitment to the service.

In his remarks, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla congratulated the officers and their families, emphasising that the promotions were a testament to their hard work and perseverance.

Represented by Rear Admiral Ibrahim Abdullahi Dewu, Vice Admiral Ogalla noted that “Today’s ceremony is a celebration of hard work, integrity, professionalism, and perseverance.

“Your promotion is not just recognition of past achievements but also a call to greater responsibility as Lieutenant Commanders in the Nigerian Navy.”

The newly promoted officers are: Lieutenant Commanders Sadiq Alhassan, Augusta Aku, James Enejoh, Clement Eyeh, James Fatika, Titilayo George, and Deborah Nwaorji

Vice Admiral Ogalla charged the benefitting officers to continue putting in their best efforts in fighting insecurity and maritime crime in the country.

