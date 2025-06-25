29.1 C
Lagos
June 25, 2025
Trending now

1994 victorious Super Eagles: Housing Ministry finally hands over housing allocation to…

110 Associations seek INEC registration as political parties -Prof. Yakubu

Mustapha Isah, former NGE President loses mother

Nafiu seeks support for NYSC in Rivers State

Fintiri strips Atiku of Wazirin Adamawa title

Lagos Assembly rejoices with Sanwo-Olu @ 60

Senate urges FG to investigate Mokwa flood disaster

Reps inuagurate Ad-hoc C’ttee on killing of 12 travellers in Mangu, Plateau

Madonna University alumni president urges students to prioritise skill devt

Employee Compensation Scheme: Faleye laments non-compliance by States, seeks collaboration with NLC

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Mustapha Isah, former NGE President loses mother

by Peter Anayo091

Mrs Medina Isah, the mother of the immediate past President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Mustapha Isah, has passed away at the age of 80.

She died on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at the Auchi General Hospital, in the Etsako West local government area of Edo State where she was receiving treatment for an illness.

Mrs Medina Isah was a devout Muslim and a philanthropist who impacted her community positively.

She has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

Mrs Medina Isah is survived by her husband, Chief Isah Umoru Osikhekha, the Ovhoitse of Ubuneke, Ivbiaro, in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State, her children, grand children and great grandchildren, according to a statement issued by Mustapha Isah, Head of News Silverbird’s Rhythm and former President, Nigerian Guild of Editors.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, MAY 6, 2025

Peter Anayo

Just In: Tinubu orders immediate release of #EndBadGovernance protesters

Peter Anayo

Niger State tanker explosion: Govt confirms 98 dead, 69 injured

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO