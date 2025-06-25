Mustapha Isah, former NGE President loses mother

Mrs Medina Isah, the mother of the immediate past President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Mustapha Isah, has passed away at the age of 80.

She died on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at the Auchi General Hospital, in the Etsako West local government area of Edo State where she was receiving treatment for an illness.

Mrs Medina Isah was a devout Muslim and a philanthropist who impacted her community positively.

She has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

Mrs Medina Isah is survived by her husband, Chief Isah Umoru Osikhekha, the Ovhoitse of Ubuneke, Ivbiaro, in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State, her children, grand children and great grandchildren, according to a statement issued by Mustapha Isah, Head of News Silverbird’s Rhythm and former President, Nigerian Guild of Editors.

